Ethiopia Name Newcomers for 2026 FIFA World Cup Squad

Ethiopia named four newcomers in their squad for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Egypt and Libya this month and have handed Habtamu Tekeste a recall for the first time in four years.

Coach Mesay Teferi called up a total of 24 players with defenders Woldeamanuel Getu and Abduselam Yusuf and the striking pair of Ahmed Hussien and Mohammed Abera new to the squad.

The 26-year-old midfielder Tekeste wins a recall for the first time since November 2021 while striker Abubeker Nassir is the only foreign based payer.

He signed this season for South African club SuperSport United after a lengthy injury lay off but has yet to play.

Ethiopia are looking for a first win in Group A of the 2026 African qualifiers, having picked up three points from their opening four games and trailing leaders Egypt by seven points.

They host the Egypt in Casablanca, Morocco on March 21 and then play against Djibouti in El Jadida, Morocco on March 24.

Squad:

Goalkeeper: Biniyam Genetu (Wolayta Dicha), Seid Habtamu (Awassa Kenema), Abubeker Nura (Ethiopia Medhin)

Defenders: Birhanu Bekele (Sidama Bunna), Woldeamanuel Getu, Ramkel James (both Ethiopia Bunna), Frezer Kassa (Bahardar), Yareed Kassaye (Ethiopia Medhin), Ahmed Rashid (Dire Dawa Kenema), Aschalew Tamene (Mekelakeya), Amanuel Tarfa (Kedus Giorgis), Asrat Tunjo, Abduselam Yusuf (both Dire Dawa Kenema)

Midfielders: Wogene Gezahegn (Ethiopia Medhin), Biruk Markos (Hadiya Hoseana), Habtamu Tekeste (Fasil Kenema), Bereket Wolde (Kedus Giorgis), Abdulkerim Worku, Amanuel Yohannes (both Mekelakeya).

Forwards: Mohammed Abera (Ethiopia Medhin), Bereket Desta (Mekelakeya), Chernet Gugsa (Bahardar), Ahmed Hussien (Arba Minch Kenema), Abubeker Nassir (SuperSport United, South Africa).