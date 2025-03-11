Kenya: New Kenya Coach Mccarthy Blends Youth and Experience for World Cup Qualifiers

Kenya's new head coach Benni McCarthy has named his first squad ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Gambia and Gabon, blending experienced internationals with fresh young talent.

The Harambee Stars will face Gambia on March 20 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, before hosting Gabon in Nairobi on March 24 as they aim to boost their qualification hopes.

McCarthy's squad features several exciting young prospects, including Edward Omondi, Ben Stanley, Kelly Madada, and Andreas Odhiambo. Australian-born midfielder William Lenkupae has also been included, adding further depth to the midfield options.

The South African tactician appears keen on giving younger players a platform while retaining key senior figures.

Striker Michael Olunga, captain and Kenya's leading scorer, will lead the attack, supported by the likes of Jonah Ayunga and Masud Juma.

At the back, Stade Reims defender Joseph Okumu headlines a solid defensive selection, which also includes Daniel Anyembe (Viborg FF) and Brian Mandela (Stellenbosch).

The midfield will be marshaled by Richard Odada, Duke Abuya, and Timothy Ouma.

McCarthy also revealed that a local-based training camp will be held from March 12 to assess home-based talent ahead of both the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the World Cup qualifiers.

"This Wednesday will mark my first camp with local-based players to assess their quality for the upcoming CHAN and potentially identify additions for the World Cup qualifiers against Gambia and Gabon," McCarthy stated.

The players are expected to report to camp on March 12 to begin preparations for the two critical matches.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Opondo (Tusker FC), Faruk Shikhalo (Bandari FC), Ian Otieno (Richards Bay, South Africa), Brian Bwire (Polokwane City, South Africa)

Defenders: Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia), Ronney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia), Siraj Mohamed (Bandari FC), Daniel Sakari (Kenya Police FC), Levis Esambe (AFC Leopards SC), Eric Ouma (Rakow Czestochowa, Poland), Johnstone Omurwa (Kapaz FC, Azerbaijan), Joseph Okumu (Stade Reims, France), Collins Sichenje (FK Vojvodina, Serbia), Daniel Anyembe (Viborg FF, Denmark), Brian Mandela (Stellenbosch, South Africa), Amos Nondi (Ararat, Armenia)

Midfielders: Brian Musa (Kenya Police FC), Chris Erambo (Tusker FC), Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Kelly Madada (AFC Leopards SC), Ben Stanley (Gor Mahia), Mathias Isogoli (KCB FC), Andreas Odhiambo (Kariobangi Sharks), Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia), Richard Odada (OFK Beograd, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Young Africans, Tanzania), Timothy Ouma (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Apollo Otieno (Dodoma Jiji, Tanzania), Amos Nondi (FC Ararat, Armenia), Eric Johanna (UTA Arad, Romania), Anthony Akumu (Kheybar Khorramabad, Iran), Ismail Gonzalez (Merida AD, Spain), William Lenkupae (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

Forwards: Boniface Muchiri (Ulinzi Stars), James Kinyanjui (KCB FC), Alvin Mang'eni (Kenya Police FC), Mohamed Bajaber (Kenya Police FC), Eric Balecho (Tusker FC), Ryan Ogam (Tusker FC), Moses Shumah (Kakamega Homeboyz), Edward Omondi (Sofapaka FC), Elvis Rupia (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania), John Avire (Porto Suez, Egypt), Jonah Ayunga (St Mirren, Scotland), Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Mathew Tegisi (Pamba Jiji, Tanzania), Masud Juma (Esteghlal FC, Iran)