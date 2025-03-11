Africa: Watch Live - CAF 14th Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo On Wednesday

11 March 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The CAF 14th Extraordinary General Assembly will be live on all CAF digital platforms including YouTube (CAF TV) and CAFONLINE.com on Wednesday, 12 March 2025 from 10h00 Cairo time (08h00 GMT).

The CAF Extraordinary General Assembly is an elective congress for CAF President, together with some members of the CAF Executive Committee and six representatives of Africa in the FIFA Council.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has been nominated unopposed for the second term.

Further Enquiries:

CAF Communications

communications@cafonline.com

