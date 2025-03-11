Liberia: CMC Political Leader Bility Vows Fierce Battle Against VP Koung Over Nimba By-Election Meddling

Ganta — Representative Musa Hassan Bility has declared war on Vice President Jeremiah Koung over the upcoming Nimba County senatorial by-election, vowing to fight any attempt by the VP to influence the race. Bility, angered by Koung's endorsement of Representative Samuel G. Kogar, warned of a political showdown if the VP does not stay neutral.

Bility expressed dismay over VP Koung's open endorsement of Representative Samuel G. Kogar of District 5 instead of maintaining neutrality. He warned that if the Vice President continues on this path, he would engage him in an uncompromising political confrontation.

"I am personally disappointed in the Vice President. As a leader of this county, I did not expect him to be part of this campaign. He has declared himself a member of the Unity Party, which has no candidate in this election, so he should stay out of it," Bility asserted.

The Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) political leader further cautioned VP Koung against taking sides, stressing that his position as the country's second-highest official demands neutrality. "A leader does not represent only a select group of people. Mr. Vice President, we will be throwing mud in this election, and as a leader of our county, we don't want you in the mud because we will be there, throwing it at each other. If you back Kogar against our candidate, we will match you word for word," Bility declared.

Bility made the remarks during the official endorsement of B. Mack Gblinwon as CMC's candidate for the upcoming by-election. He vowed that his party would leave no stone unturned in ensuring Gblinwon's victory, emphasizing the need for unity among Nimbaians.

Though Bility did not specify the potential harm of VP Koung's alleged involvement, he insisted that the Vice President should focus on national governance rather than local politics, particularly when the Unity Party is not fielding a candidate.

In a strongly worded caution, Bility advised VP Koung to stay out of the county's political affairs, warning of consequences if he continues to align with Kogar's campaign. "This election is not about you. I don't know who is advising you to lead Kogar's campaign team, but I am calling on you to step back because if you come after our candidate, we will come after you. Stay out of this race; this is not 2029," Bility warned.

The CMC leader referenced reports that VP Koung intends to actively campaign for Kogar, urging county elders to prevail on the Vice President to remain neutral. "Most of the candidates in this election respect you, Mr. Vice President. Don't let Kogar mislead you," he added.

As tensions rise, Unity Party and Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) supporters have taken to social media to defend VP Koung and Kogar, signaling a potential escalation of political hostilities in the coming days.

Kogar, a three-term District 5 lawmaker, is a formidable figure in Nimba politics and one of the leading contenders in the by-election. He is reportedly a cousin of the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, whose death necessitated the election.

A former chairman of the People's Unification Party, Kogar recently joined the MDR and was endorsed as its candidate for the senatorial race. His bid has also received backing from prominent Unity Party figures, including Senator Nyan D. Twayen, who endorsed him last month.

Kogar faces stiff competition from seasoned politicians, including three-time senatorial candidate and former Superintendent Edith Gongloe-Weh, former District 4 Representative Cllr. Garison D. Yealue, former District 9 Representative Richard M. Tingban, and former Nimba County Inspector B. Mack Gblinwon.