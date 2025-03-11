Kenya: Digital Security Key for Consumer Trust and Brand Integrity

opinion

We live in a generation where much of our lives reside online. In the digital world, we do our banking, music purchases, bill paying, social planning, and even parts of our job.

This increased reliance on the Internet and digital networks brings risks along with the convenience it provides.

Online criminals, hackers, and even bored mischief-makers lurk in the shadows, waiting to rob you, commit fraud, steal your identity, or embarrass you.

With the increasing use of technology in every aspect of our lives, digital security has become a top priority for organizations of all sizes. It is even more crucial for financial institutions mandated to not only keep depositors' funds but also their financial footprints.

This transformation empowers them to deliver uninterrupted services through various platforms, such as digital payment systems, mobile applications, and online banking portals.

As financial institutions rapidly transition from conventional physical operations to digital platforms, digital security continues to evolve from a mere customer protection strategy. It is now a key determinant of trust.

Indeed, the PwC's 2025 Global Digital Trust Insights survey challenges business and organization heads to treat digital security as a standing item on the business agenda, embedding it into every strategic decision and demanding C-suite collaboration.

According to the report, bank executives increasingly view digital security as a key differentiator for a competitive advantage, with 57 per cent of citing customer trust and 49 per cent citing brand integrity and loyalty as areas of influence.

As cyber threats escalate, a strong digital security posture isn't just about protection -- it's about building a reputation that customers and stakeholders can rely on.

To fight against banking fraud and get a better view of the new threats that payment service providers are facing, in 2018, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) proposed guidelines for cyber security standards.

Bank and mobile payment operators are required to file cyber security reports with the industry regulator and are expected to notify the regulator within 24 hours of any suspicious activity and also need to submit a quarterly report on the incidents experienced and how they were resolved.

Digital security can be broken down into several different types, each with its specific purpose and application. At Credit Bank, we understand this too well hence we have heavily invested in network security to protect the bank from unauthorized access or attack.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This we have done by employing firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and virtual private networks (VPNs).

At Credit Bank, the Zero Trust Security policy is essential for detecting and preventing threats, thereby safeguarding our digital assets. This is enforced from the moment traffic enters the network and continuously accompanies it, ensuring that policies and configurations are consistently applied.

This policy is embedded in our endpoint security, which protects network entry points like laptops and desktops from malicious actors.

Our advanced identity and access management (IAM), which focuses on controlling and managing access to the bank's data includes multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, enabling our customers to verify every transaction in real-time.

The bank has also pumped sweat and blood into secure application security to protect our software application code and data against cyber threats.

As financial institutions invest billions in digital security, they must recognize that clients are their first line of defense.

Consumers are often less diligent in doing their part to protect their data. They choose weak passwords, fall victim to scams, and log into their banking app on public WiFi.By Jean Karieny

They must, therefore, actively educate customers on fraud and security while integrating tools in digital applications to help them safeguard their information

The writer is the Head of Digitization and Digital Products at Credit Bank Plc. JKarienye@creditbank.co.ke