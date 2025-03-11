Liberia: GOL Owes Bong County $5.1m in Unpaid Funds

11 March 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Government of Liberia is wrapped up in another debt obligation in Bong County where funds due for that county have remained in central government coffers.

By: Edwin N Khakie

Gbarnga, Bong County, March 11, 2025/ Bong County Finance Officer, Mr. Silas Tokpa, has disclosed that the Government of Liberia owes the county 5.1 million United States dollars in unpaid funds.

Appearing as guest on " Let's Talk" on super Bongese radio over the weekend in Gbarnga, Mr. Tokpa stated that the discovery was made following a thorough financial review.

He explained that the debt resulted from the alleged failure of central government, through the Ministry of Finance, to disburse some of the County Social Development Funds during the previous administration.

Mr. Tokpa assured residents that this year, the county leadership will actively engage the Ministry of Finance to ensure that a portion of the outstanding debt is settled to facilitate development projects within the county. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.

