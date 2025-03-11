Liberia: Chief Justice Apologizes to Liberians

Liberia's Chief Justice, Her Honor, Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh, apologizes to Liberians for perceived faulty and biased decisions rendered in high-profile cases, especially political cases.

One such decision is the "ultra vires" opinion expressed in the leadership crisis facing the House of Representatives. The Supreme Court left Liberians in suspense, leaving the Executive to come up with its own interpretation, justifying the illegal replacement of embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa by "Regime Speaker" Richard Nagbe Koon.

She says they are aware that their opinions have been met with criticism and bias, especially in cases involving political actors, while extending sympathy to those affected by their decisions and rulings.

Delivering what she considers her last opening address for the March Term of Court here on Monday, March 10, 2025, at the Supreme Court of Liberia, Chief Justice Yuoh said that at the Supreme Court level, they are tasked with making difficult and contentious decisions in what is wildly referred to as high-profile cases.

According to her, they are deeply aware of the far-reaching impact of their ruling as the Court of last resort while noting that they rely on the law and the Constitution of Liberia as final authorities and guidance, not only for locals and foreigners but also for all conduct of the government and its officials.

"We are aware that our opinions have been met with criticism, oftentimes what I considered bias, particularly in cases where political figures are involved. As we continue this important workout, I extend my deepest sympathy to those who may feel at aggrieved and unsatisfied with our decision. It's the nature of justice that not all will agree that it's the truly Constitutional application of the law that will safely guide the integrity of the judicial system. So, to add a little, I say sorry to those of you who are unpleasant", she says.

The March 2025 official opening of the Supreme Court of Liberia was a center of emotion, as Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh delivered what she termed her last remarks as Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Yuoh, who assumed the role on September 27, 2022, after former Chief Justice Francis Korkpor retired, will officially retire on June 26, 2025, in accordance with Article 72 "b" of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, which sets the retirement age at seventy (70).

Following her retirement, President Joseph N. Boakai will nominate someone to the position, while the Liberian Senate will conduct confirmation hearing. However, following the recommendation from the Liberian Senate, the nominee will be appointed and commissioned by the President to take office on October 10, 2025.

President Joseph Boakai graced the opening of the October Term of Court, but Senate President Pro-Temp Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence and the leadership of the House of Representatives boycotted it. Several members of the diplomatic corps and counselors of the Supreme Court Bar and the Liberian National Bar Association were in attendance.

Chief Justice Yuoh argues that it's not the court's duty or responsibility to satisfy any party that comes before it, maintaining that its decisions and judgments are based on the law and constitution, not sentiment or immorality.

She discloses that they make their decisions by examining the facts and circumstances of cases brought before them, assuring Liberians that they remain resolute in upholding the rule of law, regardless of external pressure.

The Chief Justice further indicates that she and her colleagues have remained steadfast in their role commitment, adding that commitment to their primary duty to hear and decide cases in a fair and impartial manner.

"Since my ascendency to the Office of the Chief Justice, my colleagues and I have made a decision to step up our work load in order to reduce the number of cases pending on the bucket of the Supreme Court. And we have made successful impact in doing so", she notes.

Accordingly, Chief Justice Yuoh points out that the record shows that as of March 10, 2022, 41 cases were heard and decisions rendered, as was also the case with the October term of the same year, which had 40 cases.

"During the March term of court in 2023, we had a total of 50 cases, and in October of the same year, we had 51 cases. Also, in the 2024 March Term, we had 47, while in October of the same year, we had 76, and all of them were heard with decisions rendered. Also, we have taken measures to ensure that the number of bills of information don't crowd our court docket. So, we review the merits of each bill of information before issuing writ. With this, we have realized significant reduction in the bill of information from 30 in a term of court to four", the Chief Justice reports.