West Africa: Ecowas Rejects Koon's Nominees

The ECOWAS Parliament turned down a request from the House of Representatives of the 55th Legislature to replace two members of the House from Liberia.

According to a communication sent to the House of Representatives by K. Bertin SOMÉ, Acting Secretary-General of the ECOWAS Parliament, they acknowledged receipt of the House of Representatives' letter dated February 25, 2025, regarding the recall of three members designated by the House of Representatives of Liberia to serve in the ECOWAS Parliament.

The Parliament states that following a thorough review of the communication and in accordance with Article 18.1, 2 of the supplementary Act on the Enhancement of the Powers of ECOWAS Parliament, the mandate of Community Parliamentarians is set for a fixed term of four years.

The regional Parliament explains that once designees are sworn in, they cannot be removed or replaced before the expiration of their term, except in cases of non-re-election of the member at the national level, death, or resignation through written notification to the President of the ECOWAS.

Parliament, certified mental or physical incapacity to perform duties, resignation due to incompatibility or dismissal by the Parliament for misconduct as provided in the Rules of Procedure of the ECOWAS Parliament.

"The Honorable Members Samuel R. Enders, Sr., Moima Briggs-Mensah, and Taa Z. Wongbe do not fall under any of the aforementioned circumstances, therefore, their replacement cannot be affected; consequently, the Honorable Members of the ECOWAS Parliament will continue to serve their mandate until its expiration, in line with the international commitments of the Republic of Liberia", the regional parliamentary body maintains

The House of Representatives recently elected three new lawmakers to represent Liberia at the ECOWAS Parliament, replacing allies of embattled Speaker Fonati Koffa.

The decision, reached through a white-ballot process, follows internal political disputes over legislative authority and the country's representation in the regional body.

The newly elected representatives were Moima Briggs Mensah of Bong County District # 6, Augustine Chiewolo of Lofa County District #5 from the ruling Unity Party, and Rep. Samson Q. Wiah of Sinoe County District #2 from the opposition CDC.

Reps. Chiewolo and Wiah replace Rev. Samuel Enders and Taa Wongbe, both of whom were selected under embattled Speaker Koffa's leadership.

The new lawmakers were elected to represent Liberia in ECOWAS policy discussions on trade, security, governance, and regional integration.

Their election follows a contentious ruling by the Majority Bloc under "Regime Speaker" Richard Nagbe Koon, which ordered the withdrawal of the previous representatives.

The lawmakers' decision followed a formal complaint from Rep. Johnson S.N. Williams and James Kolleh that Koffa's selections were made without plenary approval and failed to ensure proper political representation.