Liberia: Teachers Training Institute Seeks Better Welfare for Teachers

Monrovia — The President of the National Association of Private Teacher Training Institutes in Liberia (NAPTTIL), Rev. Andrew S. Fayiah, pledges to engage constructively with the Liberian government, through the Ministry of Education (MOE) and its partners, to advance private teacher training and ensure fair treatment for both public and private teachers across the country.

Delivering his inaugural address recently in Monrovia, the new leadership under Rev. Fayiah expressed gratitude to the Association's members for entrusting him and his team with the responsibility of leading for the next three years.

"On November 22, 2024, members of NAPTTIL exercised their democratic rights to elect a new leadership team. This decision marks a significant step in the institution's growth and advancement through collective efforts," he stated.

Rev. Fayiah disclosed that in coming days, the new leadership under his watch will initiate meaningful engagements and dialogues within the education sector.

He said these discussions will include both public and private stakeholders and focus on enhancing private teacher training institutions and teacher education through diverse programs within the association.

He commended the Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Jallah, and her team for recent policy initiatives aimed at shaping teacher education and advancement in the public sector.

However, he expressed concerns over exclusion of private teacher training institutions despite their significant contributions to national education. He questioned the Ministry of Education's sector plan, emphasizing the need for private teachers to be recognized and included in national policy discussions.

"The Ministry of Education must remember its role as a twin mother," Rev. Fayiah stated. "We urge you to provide equal support to both public and private teacher training institutions."

He further called on the government to extend financial support to private teacher training institutes, similar to the subsidies provided to public institutions through the national budget.

"We urge the Ministry of Education to subsidize institutions that comply with its regulations. Private teacher training institutions form the largest segment of teacher education providers across Liberia," he stressed.

Rev. Fayiah also appealed for budgetary support and capacity-building opportunities for association members, emphasizing that such initiatives would strengthen faculty and administrative staff within NAPTTIL.

Additionally, he highlighted concerns over high fees charged for renewal of operational permits for private teacher training institutions.

He argued that renewal fees should be lower than those charged to institutions applying for accreditation for the first time.

According to him, NAPTTIL has observed that graduates of private teacher training institutes face difficulties in gaining admission to the University of Liberia and other private universities.

"These graduates, who have received quality teacher training from institutions accredited by the Ministry of Education, should not be forced to enroll as ordinary freshman students," he emphasized.

He assured NAPTTIL members that under his leadership, the association would work collaboratively with all stakeholders to elevate its standing and influence.

"We will actively engage with national and international leaders to highlight the vital role played by private teachers and institutions in the education sector," he stated, describing NAPTTIL as a key partner in advancing education.

Rev. Fayiah called on the University of Liberia and private universities to recognize the educational standards already validated by the Ministry of Education.

"Graduates of private teacher training institutes should not be treated as ordinary freshman students when they seek further education at higher learning institutions," he asserted.

He also pledged to work with the Ministry of Education to ensure that all private teacher training institutions adhere to the approved Teacher Training Curriculum. He noted that some institutions have deviated from the official curriculum, leading to discrepancies in teacher education.

"As providers of teacher education, NAPTTIL is in a position to contribute meaningfully to the Ministry of Education's sector plan and the Millennium Development Goals, which advocate for quality and inclusive education for all," he concluded.

Rev. Fayiah urged NAPTTIL members to take proactive steps in securing their rightful place in national decision-making processes and to influence policies that benefit private teacher training institutions and education as a whole.

"The time has come to step out of our comfort zones and engage in constructive initiatives with the government and education stakeholders to advance the training of teachers in Liberia," he urged. Editing by Jonathan Browne