Kenya Advocates for Gender-Sensitive Drug Policies At Global Forum

Viena — Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to integrating gender-sensitive approaches into drug policies, emphasizing the need for inclusive interventions that address the distinct challenges faced by men and women.

Speaking at a side event on "Building Effective Partnerships on Gender and Drug Policy" during the 2025 Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) meeting in Vienna, Dr. Stephen Mairori, Board Chair and Head of the Kenyan Delegation, highlighted the importance of gender-responsive drug control measures.

Dr. Mairori acknowledged the disparities in drug use patterns between men and women but stressed that women often suffer greater consequences from substance abuse.

He noted that existing rehabilitation frameworks must adapt to these gender differences to enhance accessibility and effectiveness.

"While men are more likely to use drugs, the impact of substance abuse is often more severe for women. This calls for targeted interventions, including the establishment of women-only rehabilitation centers that cater specifically to their unique needs, such as pregnancy, childcare, and safety concerns," Dr. Mairori stated.

Kenya is taking proactive steps to address these challenges, having recently reviewed its National Drug Control Policy to incorporate gender-sensitive strategies.

The revised policy acknowledges the barriers women face in accessing treatment and integrates solutions to mitigate these hindrances.

Dr. Mairori announced that NACADA has rolled out free rehabilitation services for women at the Miritini Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Mombasa to encourage greater participation in treatment programs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Kenya Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We recognize the low uptake of rehabilitation services among female drug users, and in response, we are offering free services at Miritini to remove financial barriers. Additionally, we are working closely with county governments and stakeholders to implement gender-specific prevention, rehabilitation, and reintegration programs," he added.

Dr. Mairori emphasized the necessity of continuous dialogue among policymakers, researchers, and implementers to ensure global best practices are reflected in national strategies.

He called on all nations to uphold international recommendations on gender-sensitive drug policies and to strengthen partnerships to enhance program effectiveness.

The session, co-sponsored by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Norwegian government, served as a platform for experts to discuss practical solutions for addressing gender disparities in drug policies.

"As we move forward, we must ensure no gender is left behind in our drug control efforts. Let us build networks, foster collaboration, and implement policies that truly address the diverse needs of all individuals affected by substance abuse," Dr. Mairori concluded.

The event underscored the importance of global cooperation in promoting inclusive drug policies that cater to the unique needs of both men and women, reinforcing Kenya's leadership in advocating for gender-sensitive approaches in drug control.