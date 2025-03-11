Liberia: House Majority Bloc Suspends Representative Yekeh Kolubah for 30 Session Days

Monrovia —

The House Majority Bloc has voted to suspend Montserrado County Representative Yekeh Kolubah for 30 session days.

The decision follows a report submitted by Bong County lawmaker James Kolleh on behalf of the House Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration.

The suspension is based on a complaint filed by River Gee County Representative Johnson Williams, who accused Kolubah of exhibiting rude behavior toward the current leadership of the House.

A majority of lawmakers supported the suspension, while Representatives Matthew Joe, Emmanuel Dahn, and Sumo Mulbah voted against it.