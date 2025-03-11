Nigeria: President Tinubu Responds to Archbishop Ugorji's Remarks On the State of Nigeria

Abuja — The description of the state of the nation made by Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, Archbishop of Owerri and President of the Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), during the opening of the first Plenary Assembly of this year of the CBCN (see Fides, 10/3/2025), has prompted a response from the office of President Bola Tinubu.

"President Bola Tinubu deeply appreciates the constant interventions of the Catholic Bishops in matters of governance in our country. The Conference of Catholic Bishops' patriotic fervour and commitment to national unity, peace, and stability are unassailable and deeply valued and respected by the government", said the statement in response to the remarks of the President of the Bishops' Conference.

"While some of the governance challenges in the areas highlighted by the Bishops remain, it is important to state categorically that our country has made tremendous progress in all areas since President Tinubu assumed office about 22 months ago," the presidential office replied.

Regarding the fight against crime, the statement noted that "in the last two years, over 8000 criminals - bandits, armed robbers, Boko Haram terrorists, and kidnappers - have been eliminated, and over 10,000 Nigerians - primarily women and children have been rescued from their abductors." "As a result of improved security in our communities, especially in the North-West and the North-East, farmers have returned to their farms, and our country has seen increased food production, which is currently driving down prices of essential commodities. Farmers in Kaduna, Kebbi and Jigawa are eloquent testimonies of the improved security ambience."

On the economy, Tinubu's administration has "stabilised the economy from the precarious situation it inherited on assumption of office." "Our balance of trade has improved, foreign reserves are in a stronger position, inflation has moderated, our currency is gaining strength against convertible currencies, local refining capacity has tremendously increased on the back of Dangote Refinery and NNPCL Refineries in Port Harcourt and Warri, going on stream."

Finally, regarding youth unemployment, which Bishop Ugorji has described as "a time bomb," the government statement assures that "President Tinubu's administration has designed programmes that will catalyse youth employment, enhance their capability, and harness their ingenuity, creativity, and talents for better productivity.

These programmes were designed to create over 10 million new jobs for young people."