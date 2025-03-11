Nigeria: Building Collapse - Lagos Government Launches Certified Accreditor Programme

The Lagos State governor said the success of the programme will depend on the commitment of all stakeholders to uphold the highest standards

Amid a surge in building collapses across Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched the Certified Accreditors Programme (CAP)--a reform aimed at strengthening building regulations and ensuring safer construction practices.

The programme, inaugurated on Monday at the White Stone Events Center in Oregun, inducted 111 certified accreditors, comprising private-sector consultants and monitoring officers. These accreditors will collaborate with government agencies to enforce compliance with building codes.

CAP is a stakeholder-driven initiative arising from recommendations by a panel set up in 2021 to advise the government on tackling building collapses and their associated risks.

The panel will ensure coordinated supervision between government regulators and private sector professionals to ensure strict adherence to building standards.

Following the governor's approval, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) screened and selected professionals and consulting firms as certified accreditors. Their responsibilities include reviewing structural drawings, conducting inspections at various stages of construction, and ensuring compliance with building codes.

Mr Sanwo-Olu emphasised that CAP would serve as an additional layer of oversight to enhance safety in the built environment.

"This initiative is not just a regulatory measure; it is a transformative step towards a safer, more compliant, and sustainable Lagos. By incorporating private sector expertise into our regulatory framework, we are ensuring that construction activities align with established safety standards," the governor said.

He added that the programme would not disrupt private investments but protect them by reducing the risks of structural failures.

Commitment to safety and compliance

Mr Sanwo-Olu urged property developers, architects, engineers, and other stakeholders to collaborate in upholding construction integrity. He also encouraged residents to report substandard buildings and unauthorised developments to relevant authorities.

"The success of this initiative depends on the commitment of all stakeholders to uphold the highest standards. I urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report any case of substandard construction to prevent further tragedies," he said.

To further curb building collapses, the government announced plans to introduce the Comprehensive Structural Investigation Programme (CSIP)--a mandatory structural integrity assessment to be conducted every five years on all buildings in Lagos.

At the launch, Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, explained CAP's role in enhancing the ease of business in Lagos.

He stated that buildings failing to meet state regulations would either be stopped at the development stage or subjected to fortification and new permits.

Also, Gbolahan Oki, LASBCA's general manager, noted that the programme would strengthen regulatory enforcement and minimise cases of building collapses.

"CAP is a far-reaching reform that will help LASBCA serve the public more effectively while enhancing excellence in building control practices," Mr Oki said.

A pattern of structural failures

The launch of CAP follows a series of building collapses in Lagos, which have resulted in the loss of lives and property.

Early in March, a three-storey building under construction collapsed on Oriwu Street, Lekki Phase 1, killing four people and injuring 15 others.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the fatalities, with police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin stating that two bodies were recovered on the day of the incident and two more were found the following morning.

Similarly, in January, a building collapsed at Northern Vulture Estate, Chevron Drive, claimed the lives of a teenager and two adult males and left six others seriously injured.

In July 2024, a building collapsed at Arowojobe Estate, Maryland, resulting in the deaths of three site workers.

Another collapse occurred at Cameroun Street, Mushin, which left seven people injured and required emergency rescue operations.