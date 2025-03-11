Gambia: IEC to Conduct By-Election in Half Die Ward

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) wishes to inform the general public that a Council By-election will be conducted on Saturday 26th April, 2025 to fill a vacant seat in Half Die Ward in the Banjul Administrative Area; pursuant to section 23 of the Local Government Act.

According to a press release, nomination of candidates for the said By-election will be conducted from Thursday 10th April to Saturday 12th April, 2025; between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 PM daily at the IEC Banjul Regional Office.

Nomination forms can be collected from the IEC Banjul Regional Office from Wednesday, 12 March 2025 onwards. The campaign period for the said By-election shall start from Monday, 14th April to Thursday 24th April, 2025.

