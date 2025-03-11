Gambia: IEC to Conduct By-Election in Half Die Ward

11 March 2025
The Point (Banjul)

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) wishes to inform the general public that a Council By-election will be conducted on Saturday 26th April, 2025 to fill a vacant seat in Half Die Ward in the Banjul Administrative Area; pursuant to section 23 of the Local Government Act.

According to a press release, nomination of candidates for the said By-election will be conducted from Thursday 10th April to Saturday 12th April, 2025; between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 PM daily at the IEC Banjul Regional Office.

Nomination forms can be collected from the IEC Banjul Regional Office from Wednesday, 12 March 2025 onwards. The campaign period for the said By-election shall start from Monday, 14th April to Thursday 24th April, 2025.

'National Policy Formulation seeks to align National Development objectives'

UNDP launches ambitious project to tackle hazardous chemicals

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.