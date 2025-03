Boumerdes — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, arrived in the province of Boumerdes on Tuesday to inaugurate the "Cap Djinet 2" seawater desalination plant, with a production capacity of 300,000 m3/day.

The President of the Republic recently inaugurated three major seawater desalination plants, including "Cap Blanc" in the province of Oran, "Fouka 2" in the province of Tipasa and "Koudiet Eddraouche" in the province of El Tarf.