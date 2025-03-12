Sudan: $4.2 Billion Needed for Sudan Amid International Aid Slump - UN

Port Sudan / New York — The UN aims to reach nearly 21 million vulnerable people with life-saving aid and protection in 2025, however, sudden funding cuts by top government donors present "a catastrophic blow to humanitarian assistance in Sudan", with an estimated $4.2 billion needed for humanitarian support, yet only 6.3 per cent of the funding has been received, the UN says. In its latest Global Humanitarian Overview, the UN says that "this is the highest number of people in any UN-coordinated plan this year" in terms of its 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) for Sudan.

In a separate statement yesterday the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, laments: "Sudden funding cuts by top government donors are a catastrophic blow to humanitarian assistance in Sudan, a country in the grip of one of the deadliest humanitarian crises of our times."

Nkweta-Salami points out that "key donors recently announced sweeping funding reductions and suspensions, cutting off significant support to humanitarian organisations working to reach about 21 million people in desperate need in Sudan this year," adding that "the reductions come at a time when the needs in Sudan have never been greater, with more than half of the population hungry and famine spreading."

While not mentioning the USA specifically, Nkweta-Salami clearly alludes to the sweeping suspension of foreign funding by the US State Department, in accordance with US President Donald Trump's Executive Order of January 20, to "reevaluate and realign US foreign aid". The sudden suspension has created a chasm in the global humanitarian aid infrastructure, and left humanitarian, civil society, and independent media organisations reeling in its wake, many facing an existential threat to their continued operation.

Lifeline for Sudan

Nkweta-Salami does underscore that for decades, humanitarian donors have been a lifeline for Sudan. "Last year alone, they contributed $1.8 billion through the Sudan humanitarian response plan, funding essential assistance for at least 15.6 million people," adding: "This year, the needs are even greater - $4.2 billion is required to provide humanitarian aid in Sudan, yet only 6.3 per cent of the funding has been received."

Nkweta-Salami underscores that "the abrupt funding cuts and suspensions will end life-saving humanitarian assistance for millions of women, children and other vulnerable groups across the country. Without urgent funding, famine is likely to spread in the coming months."

She reiterates that "this is a time when every lifeline must flow to save lives," and calls on all major donors "to reconsider their decisions to reduce funding for life-saving humanitarian assistance in Sudan".

Nkweta-Salami also urges other governments, donors, foundations, charities, faith-based networks, the private sector and individuals "to urgently step up to help fill the gaps left by these devastating reductions".

OCHA

QUOTE: 'Nearly two years of conflict have fuelled a catastrophic protection crisis and displaced a staggering 12 million people in Sudan...' - UN OCHA

In its latest Global Humanitarian Overview, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), underscores that nearly two years of conflict have fuelled a catastrophic protection crisis and displaced a staggering 12 million people in Sudan and across borders. "Nearly two-thirds of the population need emergency aid, and the country is facing famine conditions."

In response to the crisis, on 17 February 2025, the United Nations and partners launched the 2025 humanitarian and refugee response plans for Sudan, appealing for a combined $6 billion to assist nearly 26 million people inside the country and in the region.

The Regional Refugee Response Plan will prioritise the delivery of life-saving assistance and protection, including emergency shelters, relocation from border areas to safer locations, psychosocial support, clean water, healthcare and education. Humanitarian partners will need $1.8 billion to support 4.8 million people in the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, South Sudan and Uganda. The plan also aims to help host countries strengthen national services and implement programmes that will help bring stability.

OCHA says that with $1.8 billion in support last year, humanitarian organisations reached more than 15.6 million people across Sudan. Assistance included food and livelihoods support for more than 13 million people as well as water, sanitation and hygiene support, health and nutrition, and shelter assistance. Humanitarian organisations working in neighbouring countries provided lifesaving assistance delivering food to over a million people, medical support to half a million and protection services to over 800,000.

Media

The funding crisis has also hit many independent media organisations worldwide, forcing them to scale down operations, and threatens to deprive some of the most vulnerable communities of a vital link to reliable, accurate news and information.

Speaking to Dabanga - Radio TV Online Editor-in-Chief Kamal Elsadig at Journalists Under Fire, a high-level side event to the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 26, the Netherlands Human Rights Ambassador, Wim Geerts underlined the essential role of media, and why it needs support from the international community.

"Having independent media, especially in situations of war and conflict, is crucial," says Ambassador Geerts. It is very, very important and is for many people also a lifeline. It's about receiving objective information, and sometimes it's also of vital importance in terms of making sure that people know where to go or where not to go," he said.

In a recent editorial to mark Human Rights Day, Kamal Elsadig himself emphasises: "Access to news is a basic human right, and a matter of survival in Sudan."

In his own address to delegates at Journalists Under Fire, El Sadig pointed out: "The war in Sudan is not just a conflict of arms, but a battle for truth. The silencing of the pen is a tragedy for the Sudanese people. And a threat to democracy everywhere." He laments that Sudanese media institutions have sunk into a deadly silence. More than 90 percent of these institutions have stopped working, since the outbreak of the conflict.

Famine

Famine conditions have been reported in at least five locations in Sudan, including camps for displaced people in Darfur and in the western Nuba Mountains.

The situation is expected to worsen by May when the lean season begins. With fighting continuing and basic services collapsing in much of the country, the crisis is set to worsen, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) say.

The Sudan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan aims to reach nearly 21 million vulnerable people with life-saving assistance and protection, the highest number of people in any UN-coordinated plan this year and requires $4.2 billion in support.

The region

To date, nearly 3.5 million people have sought safety in neighbouring countries further stretching already scarce services and resources.

The Regional Refugee Response Plan will prioritise the delivery of life-saving assistance and protection, including emergency shelters, relocation from border areas to safer locations, psychosocial support, clean water, health care and education.

Humanitarian partners will need $1.8 billion to support 4.8 million people in the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, South Sudan and Uganda. The plan also aims to help host countries strengthen national services and implement programmes that will help bring stability.

Without immediate funding, two-thirds of refugee children will be denied access to primary education, threatening an entire generation. Up to 4.8 million refugees and host community members will continue to face severe food insecurity, with at least 1.8 million going without food assistance. Already strained health systems may collapse.

Donor appeal:

