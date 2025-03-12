Malawi: WFP and Iceland Support Expansion of School Meals in Malawi

Lilongwe, Malawi — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and with support from the Government of Iceland, has expanded the Home-Grown School Meals (HGSM) programme to Nkhotakota district, Malawi. The Government of Iceland has recently contributed US$ 1.5 million to facilitate the expansion of the HGSM programme over the next three years, improve food security for learners, create opportunities for farmers, and promote sustainable practices by using locally grown food and clean energy solutions.

Under this initiative, 10,000 primary school children will receive nutritious meals to support them stay healthy and focused. The schools will also serve as a ready market for 1,200 smallholder farmers to supply locally produced food, boosting their business and local economy. In addition, farmer groups will receive training in marketing, financial access, and management, building on their capacity to reach larger markets.

"With the effects of El Niño-induced drought still impacting food security in Malawi, this expansion comes at a critical time," said Simon Denhere, WFP interim Country Director in Malawi. "Thanks to Iceland's support, we can reach more children with nutritious meals while also creating opportunities for farmers to strengthen their livelihoods by selling their produce to potential consistent and long-term business."

Beyond providing healthy meals for children and creating opportunities for farmers, a pilot project on clean energy will be introduced in selected schools. Biodigesters will turn organic waste into biogas for cooking and biofertilizer for school gardens, reducing the need for firewood, to protect forests and improve farming methods.

"Since 2012, Iceland has supported the school feeding programme in Mangochi, and we are proud to expand to Nkhotakota" said Davið Bjarnason, Head of Mission, Embassy of Iceland in Malawi. "The intervention improves nutrition and strengthens local economies by sourcing food from small-scale farmers. Expanding to Nkhotakota reinforces our commitment to sustainable school feeding and stronger food systems. Improving the education environment in Nkhotakota is a pillar of our work with the District Council, and the Home-Grown School Meals programme complements these efforts."

Expanding the Home-Grown School Meals Programme aligns with national efforts to enhance school feeding nationwide. The goal of this programme is to address immediate food security challenges while laying a foundation for healthier, more educated future generations. The HGSM programme will also link with the existing Nkhotakota Basic Services Programme (KKBSP), implemented by the district council and funded by the Government of Iceland. The expected outcome of the KKBSP is enhanced provision and use of inclusive and sustainable basic social services in Nkhotakota district, including primary education.

"School meals programmes are a national priority, helping children stay healthy and focused on the classroom," said Mrs Maureen Maguza-Tembo, Deputy Director for School Health, Nutrition, HIV and AIDS in the Ministry of Education. "Expanding the Home-Grown School Meals programme to more districts strengthens both education and local food systems, and we appreciate the continued collaboration with WFP and Iceland in making this possible."

WFP currently provides school meals to approximately 800,000 children in Malawi, working in close coordination with the Ministry of Education and partners to promote sustainable, locally driven solutions that improve education, nutrition, and livelihoods.