South Africa: Eastern Cape Protesters Bring Traffic to a Standstill

Protesters want a new bridge and better roads

Residents from villages in ward 16 in Cofimvaba blocked one of the main roads between the town and Cala on Tuesday. They want the local municipality and the provincial transport department to build a new bridge over a river between the villages. The bridge is too low for people to cross safely during heavy rains.

Protesters were also calling for two pothole-ridden roads to be resurfaced.

Some learners from two high schools and some primary schools near Sikhobeni and Mcucuzo villages did not make it to class on Tuesday, vehicles were blocked and people had to walk to town in the rain.

Protesters said that after heavy rains in 2022 the Intsika Yethu Local Municipality and the Eastern Cape Department of Transport had promised to build them a new bridge. A contractor had started work in 2023 but had abandoned the project.

Resident Yoli Vayedwa said they tried to get answers from the village headman and ward councillor, but to no avail.

"Last week it was raining, most people were stuck, they could not cross the river. They had to wait for hours. Some had to wait on the other side until the early hours of the next day. Anything could have happened while standing there because it was not safe," said Vayedwa.

Makhosandile Duma said he had to walk with his crutches in the rain from Skhobeni junction to the hospital in Cofimvaba's town centre on Tuesday. "I'm forced to go to town because we don't have food at home," he said.

Intsika Yethu Local Municipality Mayor Khanyisa Mdleleni came to urge protesters to reopen the blocked road to allow people, particularly patients going to hospital, to pass.

Mdleleni told protesters that the municipality had informed the department about the unfinished work.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the bridge project had been stalled due to funding issues. He said the department was considering the cost implications of raising the existing bridge or building a new one.

Responding to concerns about the poor state of the roads, Binqose said the contractor had completed resurfacing the road.