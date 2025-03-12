South Africa: Police Chief Probes Corrupt Officials, Politicians - South African News Briefs - March 12, 2025

12 March 2025
KwaZulu-Natal Police Chief Probes Corrupt Officials, Politicians

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is intensifying his fight against corruption, targeting corrupt officials and politicians abusing the SAP Secret Fund, despite facing personal threats and a smear campaign to derail his efforts, reports IOL. In an exclusive interview, Mkhwanazi revealed how officials and politicians had exploited the fund by fraudulently claiming payments for unused properties, vowing to terminate such agreements and reform the fund's oversight. He also highlighted his crackdown on cash-in-transit heists, attributing 90% of these crimes to insider collaboration. Despite accusations of corruption against him, which he dismisses as "fake news," Mkhwanazi has garnered widespread support from business leaders and the KZN community for his crime-fighting initiatives, including reducing construction mafia activities and boosting tourism through enhanced security measures.

Ramaphosa Condoles Families After Fatal R21 Bus Accident

The City of Ekurhuleni has maintained that one of its buses involved in a fatal crash on the R21 highway, which claimed 16 lives, was roadworthy, reports EWN. The accident occurred when the bus, traveling from Katlehong to Pomona, rolled several times, killing 12 people on the scene and at least four others in hospital. Ekurhuleni Transport MMC Andile Mngwevu said that all city buses undergo continuous checks and confirmed the bus was in good condition. Meanwhile, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is investigating the crash, including allegations that the driver was a "notorious speedster", with witnesses claiming he often drove recklessly. President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed condolences to the victims' families and urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.

Pregnant Woman Shot Dead in Woodstock

The motive behind the murder of a 30-year-old pregnant woman in Woodstock remains unclear after she was approached by an unknown suspect and shot multiple times, reports EWN. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said that officers responded to a shooting complaint on Sussex Street, where they discovered the woman's body with gunshot wounds. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

