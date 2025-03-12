Somalia: 16 Al-Shabaab Fighters Killed in Lower Shabelle Airstrikes - NISA

11 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali government reported on Sunday that 16 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed in two separate airstrikes in the vicinity of Basra, in the Lower Shabelle region, late on Saturday night.

Basra, a strategic farming area located between Bal'ad and Afgoye, has been a hotspot for Al-Shabaab activity despite repeated airstrikes and ground operations targeting the group in the past.

The latest airstrikes are part of ongoing efforts by Somali forces to weaken the militant group's foothold in the region.

The Somali military confirmed that the airstrikes had successfully hit Al-Shabaab targets, resulting in significant casualties.

The attack is seen as part of the government's intensified campaign to eliminate Al-Shabaab's presence in key areas of southern Somalia.

Al-Shabaab has maintained a stronghold in Lower Shabelle, using its terrain for logistical and operational purposes.

The Somali government continues to prioritize the region in its ongoing battle to counter the group's influence and restore security to the area.

