South Africa: Ekurhuleni Bus Accident Claims 16 Lives

11 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Ekurhuleni Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Roads and Transport Planning, Andile Mngwevu, has extended condolences to the loved one of the victims of the road crash that claimed 16 lives this morning.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the crash involved a passenger bus owned by the City of Ekurhuleni and a light motor vehicle (LMV). The bus was carrying passengers from Katlehong to Pomona.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said preliminary reports suggest that both vehicles were travelling in the third lane (from the right) of the R21.

"It is alleged that the LMV suddenly applied brakes after missing the off-ramp exit lane.

"In an attempt to avoid a collision, the bus driver also braked and swerved, resulting in the bus losing control, rotating clockwise, overturning, and coming to a rest in the off-ramp lane, facing south," Zwane said.

The injured were transported to OR Tambo, Tembisa and Edenvale hospitals.

Official investigations are ongoing.

"We are at a loss for words. This is a devastating tragedy. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the deceased, and our prayers are with those who are recovering in various hospitals around the area.

"The city's thoughts are with the families, who expected their loved ones to return home later today. Our hearts are heavy," Mngwevu said.

Mngwevu has, however, rejected claims that the bus was overloaded. He vowed that the city will leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of the cause of the accident.

