Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Death Toll Rises to 15 in Edo

11 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Ojeifo said as of today, Edo State has recorded over 1,000 suspected cases of Lassa Fever, out of which 103 tested positive

The Edo State Government has confirmed 15 deaths from Lassa Fever since the outbreak of the disease in the state in December 2024.

The Director of Public Health, Edo State Ministry of Health, Stephenson Ojeifo, disclosed this on Tuesday in Benin while responding to concerns on social media regarding the government's efforts in tackling the outbreak.

Mr Ojeifo said that as of today, Edo State has recorded over 1,000 suspected cases of Lassa Fever, out of which 103 have been positive.

"From the 103 confirmed cases, we have recorded 15 deaths, while others have been treated and discharged," he said.

Mr Ojeifo asserted that the State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, had strengthened surveillance and contact tracing efforts, ensuring that all necessary resources are available to contain the outbreak.

He, however, attributed the high mortality rate to late referrals, noting that many patients arrive at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) in critical condition.

"The problem is that patients are only referred to ISTH when their condition has deteriorated," he said.

"We have been sensitising residents to seek medical attention if they experience persistent fever that does not resolve, so that samples can be tested and treatment can commence early if needed."

The director urged healthcare providers to avoid delays in referring suspected cases to designated treatment centres.

He warned that any hospital found treating Lassa fever patients without proper authorisation would face sanctions.

In addition to the Lassa fever outbreak, Mr Ojeifo disclosed that the state had recorded 11 suspected cases of Mpox, with five confirmed positives.

He, however, said that no deaths were recorded, as all affected individuals received timely medical attention.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.