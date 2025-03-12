Somalia: Somali President Receives Wounded Soldiers At Airport, Reaffirms Commitment to Defeating Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, Somalia — At Mogadishu airport, the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has received wounded Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers who had fought against Al-Shabaab in HirShabelle state.

The president expressed his support for the soldiers' recovery, offering prayers for their swift healing. He also reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to eradicating the Al-Shabaab terrorist group from Somalia.

The soldiers, who had sustained injuries in recent combat operations in the Middle Shabelle region, were praised by President Mohamud for their bravery and dedication in the fight against the militants.

The president's gesture is part of continued efforts to strengthen Somalia's military and counter the ongoing threat posed by Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked militant group that is fighting to oust the UN-backed Federal Government in Mogadishu.

Last week, Al-Shabaab launched a series of attacks against Somali army bases in Middle Shabelle region in an attempt to regain control of its former strongholds.