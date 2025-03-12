Somalia: At Least 7 Killed in Al-Shabaab Siege On Beledweyne Hotel

Beledweyne, Somalia — Al-Shabaab militants stormed a hotel in central Somalia's Beledweyne on Tuesday, killing at least seven people, including local elders and officials, in a deadly siege that underscored the persistent threat of the al-Qaida-linked group.

The attack on the Qahira Hotel began early Tuesday with an explosives-laden vehicle detonating outside the building, followed by gunmen who entered the premises, according to police and witnesses. The hotel was hosting a meeting of local elders and government officials discussing strategies to counter the Islamist insurgency when the assault occurred.

Dahir Amin Jesow, a federal lawmaker said that security forces engaged the attackers in a prolonged firefight, eventually killing the militants and ending the siege. Among the dead were two prominent elders, Aden Ali and Mohamed Osman, and Major Aden Mohamud, a military officer, local authorities confirmed.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, asserting in a statement that it had killed more than 10 people. The group frequently targets government officials and civilians in its campaign to overthrow Somalia's central government.

"Hours after the initial assault, government forces were still flushing out fighters from nearby alleys," Jesow said, noting that some militants had been killed outside the hotel. The exact number of attackers remained unclear, though estimates ranged from six to seven gunmen.

Beledweyne, located about 208 miles north of the capital, Mogadishu, is a strategic hub in the ongoing conflict with Al-Shabaab. The attack follows a pattern of brazen assaults by the group, including a suicide bombing last year at a Mogadishu beach hotel that killed 37 people.

Somali officials condemned the violence, vowing to intensify efforts against the militants. "This cowardly act will not deter us from our mission to bring peace and stability," said a government spokesperson.

The siege left the town in shock, with residents mourning the loss of community leaders. "These were people working for our future," said Abdi Farah, a local shopkeeper. "Al-Shabaab has taken that from us."