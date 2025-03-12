Malawi: Government Orders Gps Trackers On Street Lights to Curb Vandalism

11 March 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Ministry of Transport has directed the Roads Authority (RA) to install GPS-compatible trackers on streetlights along the newly constructed dual carriageway from Kamuzu Central Hospital turnoff to Crossroads Hotel roundabout in Lilongwe. The move aims to combat rising vandalism of road infrastructure.

Deputy Minister Baba Steven Malondera issued the directive today after inspecting the road project, where multiple streetlights have been damaged or stolen. He condemned the perpetrators as enemies of development and urged RA to extend the initiative to the Area 18 interchange, another hotspot for theft.

RA's Senior Projects Engineer, Patrick Kamanga, revealed that at least 10 streetlight poles have been vandalized, calling it a significant setback to infrastructure development. Authorities hope the GPS trackers will deter theft and enhance road safety by ensuring uninterrupted street lighting.

The government has reiterated its commitment to protecting public infrastructure and warned that those caught vandalizing will face serious legal consequences.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.