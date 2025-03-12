Malawi: Government Orders Gps Trackers On Street Lights to Curb Vandalism

The Ministry of Transport has directed the Roads Authority (RA) to install GPS-compatible trackers on streetlights along the newly constructed dual carriageway from Kamuzu Central Hospital turnoff to Crossroads Hotel roundabout in Lilongwe. The move aims to combat rising vandalism of road infrastructure.

Deputy Minister Baba Steven Malondera issued the directive today after inspecting the road project, where multiple streetlights have been damaged or stolen. He condemned the perpetrators as enemies of development and urged RA to extend the initiative to the Area 18 interchange, another hotspot for theft.

RA's Senior Projects Engineer, Patrick Kamanga, revealed that at least 10 streetlight poles have been vandalized, calling it a significant setback to infrastructure development. Authorities hope the GPS trackers will deter theft and enhance road safety by ensuring uninterrupted street lighting.

The government has reiterated its commitment to protecting public infrastructure and warned that those caught vandalizing will face serious legal consequences.