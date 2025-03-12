Namibia: No Cholera Cases Recorded in Over a Decade

Health ministry executive director Ben Nangombe says Namibia has not recorded any cholera cases in the past 10 years.

Nangombe, who was speaking during a cholera elimination validation workshop yesterday morning, said although there has not been any cases reported, the cholera threat remains, especially as climate change continues to fuel outbreaks across Africa.

"The risk persists, and complacency is our greatest adversary. Cholera remains an ever-present threat, exacerbated by climate change, which disproportionately affects regions already vulnerable to waterborne diseases," Nangombe said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported cholera outbreaks in 18 African countries in 2024, with severe cases in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Malawi, South Sudan and Zimbabwe. Neighbouring Angola has also recently issued cholera alerts, raising concerns about potential cross-border transmission.

Nangombe noted that extreme weather events, including floods and droughts, have disrupted water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure across Africa, creating conditions conducive to cholera outbreaks.

"In 2024, the El Niño phenomenon led to droughts in Zambia and Zimbabwe, while heavy rainfall caused floods and landslides in Kenya and Tanzania. Tropical Cyclone Chido further devastated critical infrastructure in Comoros, Malawi and Mozambique," he said.

He added that Namibia has implemented several policies to combat public health threats, including the National Action Plan for Health Security and the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Technical Guidelines.

The country has also launched the National Multi-Hazard Health Emergencies Preparedness and Response Plan, aligning with international health regulations.

Nangombe highlighted that these strategies have contributed to Namibia's success in keeping cholera at bay.

However, he stressed the need for continuous investment in water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure, disease surveillance, and community engagement.

According to Nangombe, the three-day workshop, facilitated by WHO experts, aims to identify high-risk areas and strengthen Namibia's preparedness and response strategies.

Participants include representatives from the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, the Office of the Prime Minister, the City of Windhoek, the United Nations Children's Fund and WHO.

"Through collaborative efforts and strategic insights, we can craft a plan that not only targets hotspot areas of potential outbreaks but fortifies all regions against the threat of cholera," Nangombe said.

He urged stakeholders to rigorously validate vulnerability factors identified by health districts to ensure Namibia's national plan is based on sound scientific evidence.

"As we work towards a cholera-free Namibia and Africa, let us remain committed to protecting public health and ensuring that cholera becomes a disease of the past," he said.

According to WHO representative to Namibia Richard Banda, cholera has been treated successfully. The first pandemic or global epidemic was recorded in the 19th century.

"Since then, six pandemics have killed millions of people worldwide. . . In 2018, WHO member states passed a resolution at the 71st World Health Assembly committing to the Global Roadmap.

That same year, at the WHO Regional Committee for Africa, 47 African countries adopted a regional framework in alignment with the roadmap," Banda says.

Banda adds that WHO has developed comprehensive tools over the years, and its cholera control programme offers a wealth of readily available and accessible resource materials for implementation.

"I believe what will be used during the next three days are these tools. Every death from cholera is preventable with the tools we have today and I am confident that the capable facilitators, together with your commitment and experience, will ensure the objectives are met successfully," he says.

Banda adds that despite many challenges, WHO remains committed to support emergency preparedness and work with the One Health team and other stakeholders to achieve this.