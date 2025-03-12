Uganda: Defence Questions Prosecution Evidence As Katanga Trial Resumes

Molly Katanga attended court from Luzira Prison after her third bail request was denied two weeks ago. Proceedings resume Wednesday

The trial of Molly Katanga, accused of the 2023 death of her husband Henry Katanga, resumed on March 11, 2025, before Lady Justice Rosette Comfort Kania.

The proceedings, delayed repeatedly due to logistical issues, centred on disputes over the prosecution's evidence, which the defense argues was unlawfully obtained and inconsistently handled.

Molly Katanga, widow of the late businessman Henry Katanga and a prominent businesswoman detained at Luzira Prison since her arrest, was found unconscious and severely injured at the couple's Kampala home on the day her husband died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The defense has consistently highlighted her incapacitated state at the scene, raising questions about her ability to commit the alleged act.

Police witness Enock Kanene analysed 19 electronic devices reportedly seized from the Katanga residence.

Kanene acknowledged that data could not be retrieved from 10 devices due to technical issues, highlighting potential shortcomings in the investigation.

The device, associated with the email [email protected], allegedly contained 13 images of blood-stained floors and a selfie of an individual in a blood-stained shirt, alongside three short videos recorded at 9:41am on November 2, 2023.

However, the defense contends the device was seized without valid warrants or consent, violating Uganda's Computer Misuse Act.

Defence lawyer Elison Karuhanga further noted discrepancies in the chain of custody, including inconsistent signatures on evidence parcels, which could indicate mishandling or tampering.

Notably, Kanene's testimony did not address a November 2024 forensic report by Assistant Commissioner Andrew Mubiru, which stated that all blood samples in the bed (excluding the bed) matched Molly Katanga.

This selective presentation of evidence weakens the prosecution's claims, particularly given Molly's injuries and unconscious state at the scene.

Karuhanga challenged the handling of exhibits, citing inconsistent signatures on evidence parcels that suggest breaks in the chain of custody.

Karuhanga stated, "The law requires a clear chain of custody to ensure reliability. These inconsistencies compromise the evidence."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya maintained that procedures were followed.

The defense also challenged the relevance of the videos from Amanyire's phone, recorded over an hour after Henry's estimated time of death.

Karuhanga argued that the footage, showing blood in the corridor and bedroom, fails to establish Molly's involvement and could instead reflect the aftermath of her own injuries.

The trial has faced procedural challenges, including non-compliance with an August 2024 High Court ruling that only individuals who directly recovered evidence may present it.

Kanene, who did not retrieve the devices himself, falls outside this mandate.

Molly Katanga attended court from Luzira Prison after her third bail request was denied two weeks ago. Proceedings resume Wednesday.

Tuesday's proceedings was the first under presiding judge Kania, who took over from indisposed Justice Isaac Muwata.

The court last held proceedings in the trial in November and after Monday's adjournment and Tuesday's hour-long delayed occasioned by the judge first attending vetting in Parliament as a new assistant chair of the Judicial Service Commission, it looks like the trial is ready to roll with the court resuming tomorrow at 9am.