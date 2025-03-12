Southern Africa: Are SADC Troops On Verge of Leaving Eastern DR Congo?

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) convened a virtual extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organ Troika on March 6, and reportedly agreed to withdraw the regional bloc's military mission in eastern DR Congo saying it has become unattainable. Up to 200 SADC soldiers who had been fighting in eastern DR Congo were repatriated after they were given passage through Rwanda, on February 24.

Details emerging from the March 6 virtual summit are reinforcing media reports suggesting that South Africa, which is leading the SADC mission, is on the verge of withdrawing its troops from eastern DR Congo.

"....... it seems that the SADC Organ Troika Plus has recommended the withdrawal of SAMIDRC soldiers and equipment from eastern DRC. The outcome of this meeting is expected to be considered at an upcoming SADC extraordinary summit of heads of state and government," said one report.

The latest developments coupled with assertions by South Africa's defence minister Angie Motshekga that South African troops will only exit once a withdrawal decision comes from SADC have heightened reports of the imminent SADC troop withdrawal.

The virtual summit was chaired by Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan, in her capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

In attendance were Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa and DR Congo President. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi. The Troika is a group of three officials who manage the SADC's political, defence and security affairs. The Troika's purpose is to promote stability and cooperation in the region.

The summit received the latest updates on the security situation in eastern DR Congo and deliberated on its defence sub-committee's review of the SAMIDRC's mandate.

The summit's outcomes and recommendations will be tabled at an extraordinary summit of SADC Heads of State and Government to be convened "soon" on a date still to be confirmed. South African media has reported that the end is now in sight for the roughly 2,000 South African National Defence Forces (SANDF) soldiers deployed with SAMIDRC.

Although their withdrawal still needs to be approved by the SADC, media reports say wheels are in motion to withdraw them following last week's high-level virtual meeting.

According to the reports, the proposed withdrawal will occur in phases, but the exact details and timelines have yet to be worked out.

However, it is uncertain whether South African troops will be able to take all their weapons and equipment with them when they leave.

Last month, Malawi announced it was withdrawing its troops from eastern DR Congo.

The SAMIDRC forces - comprising South African, Malawi and Tanzanian troops - are confined to their bases in AFC/M23 rebel-controlled territory. Their movements are being controlled by the rebels.

The war between the Congolese government army coalition that includes FDLR, a DR Congo-based terrorist militia founded by remnants of the masterminds of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, over 10,000 Burundian troops, 1,600 European mercenaries, South Africa-led SADC forces, as well as UN peacekeepers, against M23 rebels started in 2021.

M23 is now part of a larger - and bourgeoning - rebel coalition, Alliance fleuve Congo (AFC), created in December 2023.

Since January, the rebels advanced across North and South Kivu provinces, liberating swathes of territory, after repulsing the vast Congolese army coalition. Following heavy fighting triggered by constant violations by the Congolese army coalition, of an earlier set ceasefire, on January 27, the rebels captured Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province, and restore order there.

As the security situation in South Kivu deteriorated amid reports of violence, looting, and abuses propagated by the Congolese army coalition, the rebels moved again. They first captured the strategic airport of Kavumu, before moving south to capture the regional capital, Bukavu, on February 15.

The rebel movement is fighting for governance that supports basic human rights, secures all Congolese citizens, and addresses the root causes of conflict. It has vowed to uproot tribalism, nepotism, corruption, and genocide ideology, among other vices, widespread in DR Congo.