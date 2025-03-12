Sudan: President of Sudan Transitional Military Council Sends Message to Angolan Head of State

11 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Sudan Transitional Military Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdel Rahman, sent a message on Monday in a letter addressed to the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, which was received in Luanda by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received by ANGOP, the letter, whose content was not revealed, was delivered by the Sudanese Ambassador accredited to Angola, Abdelraouf Amir.

Angola and Sudan have maintained a regular exchange of messages at the highest level, which reflects the friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

The Heads of State of Angola and Sudan recently met in Cairo, Egypt, during the Arab League Summit, which aimed to strengthen political, economic and cultural ties between Arab countries, with a focus on analyzing the peace and security situation prevailing in the Middle East.

In July 2024, President João Lourenço was appointed by the African Union as a member of the Ad Hoc Presidential Committee for Sudan, representing the southern region.

This committee is tasked with finding solutions to the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

At the bilateral level, the two countries maintain friendly relations and cooperation, particularly in the framework of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

On the economic field, there is mutual interest in strengthening cooperation in strategic sectors such as mining, agriculture, health and education.

The two countries have discussed the possibility of formalizing political and economic partnerships, including the exemption of visas in all national passports, in order to facilitate the movement of citizens between the two nations.FMA/ART/AMP

