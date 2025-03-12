Angola Records 83 New Cases of Cholera in Last 24 Hours

Luanda — The Ministry of Health (MINSA) registered 83 new cases of cholera in the last 24 hours in the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Benguela, Icolo and Bengo and Malanje.

The cases were reported to the Data Processing Centre of the Epidemiological Surveillance System of the National Directorate of Public Health.

According to the MINSA's Information Bulletin, which updates cholera data in Angola daily, three deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours, two in Luanda and one in Bengo.

According to the document, of the 87 cases of cholera recorded, 51 are from Luanda, 13 from Bengo, nine from Benguela, eight from Icolo e Bengo and six from Malanje. It indicates that during the period under analysis, 83 people were discharged from hospital and 162 patients with the disease are currently hospitalized in various health units in the country.

The people affected are between two and 100 years old, of which 56% are male.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, last January, a cumulative total of 6,651 cases have been reported, with 3,477 in Luanda, 2,203 in Bengo, 718 in Lcolo and Bengo, 109 in Malanje, 48 in Benguela, 30 in Cuanza Sul, 17 in Huambo, 15 in Uíge, 11 in Zaire, 10 in Cabinda, seven in Huila, four in Cuanza Norte, while Cunene and Cubango have one each.

There were 240 cases of death since the beginning of the outbreak, of which 124 were in Luanda, 85 in Bengo, 19 in Lcolo and Bengo, five in Benguela, four in Malanje, two in Cuanza Sul and one in Cabinda.

MCN/MRA/jmc