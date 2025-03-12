Rwanda: Why Govt Plans to Set Up 20 New Resource Rooms for Learners With Disability

The Ministry of Education plans to construct 20 new resource rooms and assessment centers--specialised classrooms designed to support learners with disabilities--across all districts in Rwanda.

The new facilities will complement the 10 resource rooms and assessment centers built in 2023 across ten districts, ensuring that each district has at least one inclusive model school that accommodates a significant number of students with disabilities, according to officials.

"Teachers will be trained to support and educate learners with disabilities using the learning elements available in resource rooms. The resource rooms and assessment centers are being constructed in selected schools within each district to further promote inclusive education," said the Deputy Director General of Rwanda Education Board (REB) Flora Mutezigaju.

"Resource rooms and assessment centers play a crucial role in both identifying and supporting students with disabilities. They assist teachers in assessing students' needs and determining the best ways to support them. And they provide tailored assistance, with some students spending two to three hours a day receiving individualized support based on their specific needs."

Students with intellectual challenges receive targeted assistance in specific subjects while remaining in their regular classrooms for other subjects. Similarly, students with hearing impairment spend some hours in the resource room learning sign language while continuing to participate in other subjects alongside their peers, said Mutezigaju.

Mutezigaju also said that this approach ensures that students with disabilities receive the necessary support while spending ample time in an inclusive learning environment.

"These resource rooms and assessment centers are equipped with appropriate materials to enhance the learning experience of students with disabilities, ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive academically and socially."

Educators in schools with resource rooms and assessment centers say these facilities have transformed learning for students with disabilities, addressing their individual needs beyond social interaction in general classrooms.

"At first, these children were only assisted in general classes, which helped them develop social skills but did not fully address their individual learning challenges. Now, with resource rooms, their skills are improving," said Valentine Urenjeho, a special needs teacher at Nyinawimana secondary school in Gicumbi District.

These resource rooms are equipped with educational tools such as number cards, colour cards, and smart televisions to help children grasp concepts more effectively.

Urenjeho said that children who require intensive support spend more time in these rooms, while others attend based on their Individual Assessment Plans (IAPs), tailored plans that detail a student's needs, goals, and strategies for effective learning and development.

"The assessment format that makes IAPs includes a list of questions that a child, parent, or nurse answers to help determine the level of disability. At the end of each month, we set goals and evaluate which ones have been achieved before moving on to new skills," she said.

"For older children with intellectual disabilities, afternoon classes in the resource room focus on practical skills such as weaving, helping them develop self-sufficiency and vocational abilities. With these resource rooms, we have enhanced the learning experience for children with disabilities, ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive."

Emmanuel Hagenimana, Headmaster of Bayannet secondary school in Mahama Sector, Kirehe District, highlights the impact of these facilities on students.

"Students with different disabilities now receive the specific help they need. For those with visual impairments, we provide specialised support like braille materials, while hearing-impaired students benefit from pictures, videos, and other visual aids," he said.

"Since we were provided a resource room, students are emotionally stronger, their understanding has improved, and their social skills, behavior, and academic performance have significantly progressed."