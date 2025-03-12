Nigeria: Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Disobeys Senate, Report Akpabio to UN Parliamentary Organ

11 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The controversy over the allegations by Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and her subsequent suspension from the Red Chamber, has taken a new turn as the former has taken her case to the global stage.

The suspended lawmaker, on Tuesday, took her case to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York.

At the Women in Parliament session held at the IPU meeting at the United Nations (UN) in New York, Senator Natasha sought justice and the intervention of global democratic institutions.

The lawmaker was also asking for justice over what she described as injustice meted out to her. Senator Natasha described her suspension from the Nigerian Senate as "illegal".

After her speech, she expressed worry about her security. The Kogi Central lawmaker claimed that there were indications that she may be held against her will in New York for speaking up on the issue at the global event by "the powers that be" from Nigeria.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.