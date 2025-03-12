Nigeria: Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Disobeys Senate, Report Akpabio to UN Parliamentary Organ

The controversy over the allegations by Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and her subsequent suspension from the Red Chamber, has taken a new turn as the former has taken her case to the global stage.

The suspended lawmaker, on Tuesday, took her case to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York.

At the Women in Parliament session held at the IPU meeting at the United Nations (UN) in New York, Senator Natasha sought justice and the intervention of global democratic institutions.

The lawmaker was also asking for justice over what she described as injustice meted out to her. Senator Natasha described her suspension from the Nigerian Senate as "illegal".

After her speech, she expressed worry about her security. The Kogi Central lawmaker claimed that there were indications that she may be held against her will in New York for speaking up on the issue at the global event by "the powers that be" from Nigeria.