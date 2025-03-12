Egyptian, Comorian FMs Discuss Fostering Bilateral Relations

11 March 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty discussed in a phone call with Comorian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mbae Mohamed, ways of fostering bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in priority fields, as well as coordinating positions on regional and international issues of common concern.

During the phone conversation, Abdelatty expressed appreciation of Comorian President Azali Assoumani's participation in the extraordinary Arab summit on March 4 in Cairo, lauding the Comoros' effective role in supporting the joint Arab action.

The foreign minister emphasized Egypt's willingness to continue offering capacity-building programs to qualify Comorian national cadres, in addition to backing the Comoros' efforts to achieve sustainable development.

The top Egyptian diplomat affirmed Egypt's keenness to foster trade and investment cooperation with the Comoros, as well as encouraging Egyptian companies to explore available investment opportunities in the Comoros.

The two ministers agreed to proceed with implementing a number of bilateral agreements to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

The pair underlined the importance of keeping consultation in the coming period to bolster mechanisms of joint cooperation and coordinating positions in regional and international forums, in a way that contributes to achieving stability and development on the African continent.

