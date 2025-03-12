Nigeria: Reps to Set Up Panel to Investigate State of Oil Pipelines in Nigeria

The lawmakers noted that between 2018 and 2023, Nigeria recorded over 7,000 incidents of pipeline vandalism, resulting in the loss of $12.74 million worth of crude oil.

The House of Representatives has resolved to constitute an ad-hoc committee to investigate the state of oil and gas pipelines across Nigeria.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Mohammed Shehu (APC-Kano State) and 14 other lawmakers at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Mr Shehu said that Nigeria's oil and gas sector remained the backbone of the national economy, contributing approximately nine per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while generating over 90 per cent of export revenues.

The lawmaker said that effective transportation of petroleum resources depended on the integrity of the country's pipeline infrastructure.

According to him, between 2018 and 2023, Nigeria recorded over 7,000 incidents of pipeline vandalism, resulting in the loss of $12.74 million worth of crude oil.

He recalled that in October 2024, crude oil supply to Shell's Forcados Terminal was reduced by 50 per cent due to sabotage, leading to loading delays and the risk of force majeure declarations.

Mr Shehu said that in January 2025, a major pipeline spill from a facility owned by Shell's Nigerian subsidiary caused environmental devastation in the Niger Delta, worsening pollution and economic hardship for host communities.

He said that in February 2025, Shell reported an oil spill near Port Harcourt caused by an overflow during pipeline flushing operations, highlighting ongoing risks in pipeline management.

"Recurrent pipeline breaches have led to extensive environmental degradation, loss of livelihoods, and substantial national revenue losses, further straining the country's economic and security landscape.

"The Niger Delta region has suffered from decades of oil spills, causing severe health hazards, destruction of farmlands, and contamination of water sources, thereby exacerbating poverty among local communities.

"The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has intensified efforts to combat crude oil theft, uncovering 19 illegal pipeline connections and 58 illegal refineries in a single week in January 2025.

"The deterioration of oil and gas pipeline networks threatens not only Nigeria's energy security but also undermines the country's potential sustainable economic development," he said.

The House mandated the committee to also investigate the causes and impacts of frequent vandalism and operational failures in the country

The committee will also assess the adequacy of existing security and maintenance measures in safeguarding national petroleum infrastructure.

As part of its mandate, the committee will examine the effectiveness of past and present government interventions aimed at protecting pipelines.

They are to engage all relevant stakeholders, including host communities and civil society organisations, to recommend sustainable solutions.

The committee is expected to report to the House within four weeks for further legislative actions.

(NAN)