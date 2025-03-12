Nigeria: Reps Urge CBN to Suspend Increase in ATM Withdrawal Charges

11 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The lawmakers noted that additional ATM withdrawal charges would further limit the financial inclusion of Nigerians by discouraging low-income earners from accessing banking services.

The House of Representatives has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend its directive increasing ATM withdrawal charges.

This resolution resulted from a motion on urgent national importance moved by Marcus Onobun representing (Esan Central/West/Igueben Federal Constituency of Edo State on Tuesday.

Mr Onobun said that additional ATM withdrawal charges would further limit Nigerians' financial inclusion by discouraging low-income earners from accessing banking services.

He said Nigerians were already grappling with economic hardships, including high inflation, increased fuel prices, electricity tariff hikes, and numerous banking and service charges.

The lawmaker warned that increased ATM withdrawal charges would contradict the CBN's financial inclusion agenda.

The motion said, "Aware that CBN, in its new circular, has reviewed the ATM transaction fees stipulated under Section 10.7 of the CBN Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-Bank Financial Institutions.

"Prescribing an increase in ATM withdrawal charges and a discontinuation of the free ATM withdrawals for customers using other banks' ATMs.

"Thereby imposing additional financial burdens on Nigerians.

"Also aware that the said Section 10.7 of this Guide was last reviewed in 2019.

"Reducing ATM transaction fees from N65 Naira to N35 per transaction."

The Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, and the entire House adopted the motion, urging the CBN to suspend the increase in ATM withdrawal charges.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.