Nigeria: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Reports Suspension, Sexual Harassment to Global Parliamentary Body

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan told the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) on Tuesday in the United States that her suspension for six months by the Nigerian Senate was unlawful and that it was part of the plans to silence her in parliament.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan addressed delegates at an IPU meeting held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday, where she also raised allegations of sexual harassment against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate suspended Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, effective from 6 March, after considering the report of its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, presented by its Chairman, Neda Imasuen.

At the IPU meeting, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan said the suspension was unlawful and part of the plans to silence her in the Nigerian parliament.

"I come with a heavy heart from Nigeria. But first, I will like to apologise to Hon. Kafilat Ogbara. I am not here to bring shame to our country, I am here to seek help for the women of Nigeria," she told assembly.

"Five days ago, on the 6th of March 2025, I was suspended as a senator illegally because I submitted a petition of sexual harassment against the President of the Nigerian senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

"I thought by submitting the petition, he would recuse himself, and both of us would submit ourselves to the committee of ethics, privileges and public petitions for a fair and transparent investigation.

"But unfortunately, I was silenced, and I was suspended for six months, among many other stringent conditions, such as taking away my security, taking away all the official vehicles and other items that were handed over to me as a senator.

"My salary would be cut off. I must not appear anywhere near the national assembly. And for six months, I am not to present myself as a senator locally in Nigeria and internationally. I am here illegally, and I have no other place to go but to come here".

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is the global organisation of national parliaments that promotes peace, democracy, and sustainable development through parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue.

