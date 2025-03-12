Zimbabwe: Deteriorating Situation in DRC Under Spotlight

SADC Chairperson, President Mnangagwa, will tomorrow preside over a crucial Extraordinary regional summit of Heads of State and Government, where leaders will convene virtually to discuss the deteriorating security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The emergency meeting comes on the heels of recent attacks by the M23 rebel armed group on Congolese security forces, SADC troops and civilians.

The summit is being convened following the virtual Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit held last week.

In a communiqué released yesterday, the SADC Secretariat said tomorrow's Extraordinary Summit will extensively deliberate on recommendations from the virtual Troika meeting.

The SADC Summit is responsible for setting the overall policy direction and controlling the functions of the regional bloc, making it the primary policy-making institution of the region.

"The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will hold an Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on 13th March 2025 in a virtual format to discuss the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of SADC, will chair the Summit.

"The Summit will receive updates on the latest security situation in the DRC and deliberate on the recommendation from the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit which was held on 6th March 2025," said the Secretariat.

President Mnangagwa has reaffirmed the regional body's commitment to the realisation of lasting peace in the eastern DRC.

"The people of the eastern DRC have suffered for far too long. SADC condemns in the strongest terms the attacks by aggressor forces. While we pause to mourn our loss, our resolve to ensure collective security cannot be shaken," he said.

"To this end, our region stands ready to intensify efforts to protect SADC citizens from all forms of instability, in line with the SADC Mutual Defence Pact.

"The peace and security of our region is a shared obligation," said the President during the last SADC Extraordinary Summit held in Harare on January 31.

Despite efforts by SADC and the East African Community (EAC), fighting between Congolese security forces and the M23-led rebel group, has intensified in recent weeks.

The rebels, who had previously entrenched themselves in Goma in North Kivu, have now expanded their presence to the South Kivu capital Bukavu, establishing new administrative structures in the city.

The conflict has fuelled one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises, with over 1 million Congolese seeking refuge beyond the country's borders and about 21 million people within the country in urgent need of medical aid, food, and other essential supplies.

Since the start of last year, nearly 358 000 people have been displaced, with 80 percent of this displacement linked to armed conflict. New UN-verified data also reveals a 30 percent rise in grave violations against children in eastern DRC compared to 2023.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will today host the SADC Council of Ministers meeting to be presided over by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira as Chair of the Council.

The SADC Council of Ministers plays a crucial role in overseeing the function and development of SADC.

It consists of Ministers from each of the 16 SADC member States, typically from ministries related to Foreign Affairs, Economic Planning, Finance, or Trade, and meets biannually in March and August.

In a statement yesterday, Foreign Affairs and International Trade director public diplomacy, communication and advocacy Mrs Philisiwe Chidawanyika said the Council will review the status of implementation of previous Council and Summit decisions.

"The meeting was preceded by the SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials, the finance committee meeting and the meeting of senior officials and key experts on the implementation of the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030, that were held at the New Parliament Building from 4 to 7 March 2025," she said.

On the SADC-European Union (EU) Ministerial Partnership Dialogue to be held on Saturday, Mrs Chidawanyika said Prof Murwira will co-chair the meeting with Poland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski.

Poland is holding the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The Ministerial Dialogue will be preceded by the SADC and EU Senior Officials' Dialogue on 14 March 2025.

The SADC-EU Dialogue was launched in 1994 as a platform to reinforce the relations between SADC and the EU, and promote cooperation in peace and security, trade, and policies aimed at sustainable economic growth.

"The dialogue will take stock of progress in the implementation of the SADC-EU Cooperation programmes, and the 2021-2027 Multiannual Indica Programme for Sub Saharan Africa (MIP SSA)," she said.