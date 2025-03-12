Uganda: MPs Demand Answers Over Delayed Implementation of Rapex Process

11 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The process, which has seen several entities phased out, has been marred by controversy, with MPs criticising what they call a "chaotic recruitment process".

Members of Parliament have expressed frustration over delays in implementing the Rationalization of Public Expenditure (Rapex) program, which aims to streamline government agencies.

The process, which has seen several entities phased out, has been marred by controversy, with MPs criticising what they call a "chaotic recruitment process".

The Rationalization of Public Expenditure (Rapex) is a government initiative aimed at restructuring and streamlining public agencies to eliminate redundancy, improve efficiency, and reduce government spending.

The process involves merging, downsizing, or dissolving various government agencies to cut costs and enhance service delivery.

However, it has faced delays and criticism, particularly regarding recruitment challenges and disruptions in service provision.

Some lawmakers argued that the government rushed into rationalization without proper preparations, disrupting service delivery.

"It was wrong for the government to rush into the rationalization process without prior preparations, affecting the extension of services to people," one MP said.

Minister for Public Service Muluri Mukasa acknowledged the delays and promised to address the challenges.

"We acknowledge the challenges and are working to address them," he said.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa directed Mukasa to present a statement to Parliament detailing the status of the rationalization process.

"We need to know what's causing the delay and how it will be addressed," Tayebwa said.

The concerns raised highlight the need for more effective implementation of government programs to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.