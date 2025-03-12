Uganda: MPs Demand Answers Over Delayed Implementation of Rapex Process

The process, which has seen several entities phased out, has been marred by controversy, with MPs criticising what they call a "chaotic recruitment process".

Members of Parliament have expressed frustration over delays in implementing the Rationalization of Public Expenditure (Rapex) program, which aims to streamline government agencies.

The process, which has seen several entities phased out, has been marred by controversy, with MPs criticising what they call a "chaotic recruitment process".

The Rationalization of Public Expenditure (Rapex) is a government initiative aimed at restructuring and streamlining public agencies to eliminate redundancy, improve efficiency, and reduce government spending.

The process involves merging, downsizing, or dissolving various government agencies to cut costs and enhance service delivery.

However, it has faced delays and criticism, particularly regarding recruitment challenges and disruptions in service provision.

Some lawmakers argued that the government rushed into rationalization without proper preparations, disrupting service delivery.

"It was wrong for the government to rush into the rationalization process without prior preparations, affecting the extension of services to people," one MP said.

Minister for Public Service Muluri Mukasa acknowledged the delays and promised to address the challenges.

"We acknowledge the challenges and are working to address them," he said.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa directed Mukasa to present a statement to Parliament detailing the status of the rationalization process.

"We need to know what's causing the delay and how it will be addressed," Tayebwa said.

The concerns raised highlight the need for more effective implementation of government programs to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.