Uganda: Letter to VP Alupo Over Tororo District Split Sparks Controversy

In a letter dated February 28, 2025, District Chairperson John Okea asked the vice-president to provide guidance, citing a council resolution to suspend discussions until after an engagement with her.

Tororo District is facing renewed tensions following its leadership's request to meet Vice President Jessica Alupo over the long-standing proposal to split the district.

The move has ignited debate, with some leaders supporting the consultation while others question its necessity.

The letter references President Yoweri Museveni's earlier directive delegating the matter to Alupo for dialogue.

"The district council in its sitting dated 26th February under minute number 26/TDLG/C/26/2025 resolved to stay discussions on the same matter until after an engagement with you for guidance. I therefore kindly request that you meet the councillors in order for you to get their views," Okea wrote.

The request has sparked mixed reactions. Mzee Okoth Nyalulu, head of the Padhola Elders Forum, opposes the meeting, arguing that the legal process for district creation is already clear and does not require further consultation.

"The law to create a new district is well known, so what will a meeting change? The answer is right here with us, the people of Tororo," he said.

However, Peter Ekikina, Executive Director of the Foundation for Open Development, supports the council's decision, saying past attempts to split the district failed due to inadequate consultation.

"In the past, the council resolved to divide the district, but this didn't happen. This time around, they need to be consultative to avoid repeating past mistakes," he said.

The debate has historically centred on the interests of the district's dominant ethnic groups, the Japadhola and the Iteso. Some leaders, however, are calling for a shift away from ethnic considerations toward addressing service delivery gaps.

Noah Okumu, Tororo's Secretary for Health and Education, stressed that the district is home to multiple ethnic groups, including Indians, and that discussions should prioritise governance challenges over tribal identity.

"This district has more than five different tribes. For instance, we also have Indians here. If we say we should consult cultural leaders, where will we find cultural leaders for Indians? So, let's focus on the service delivery gaps instead of ethnic divisions," he said.

President Museveni, during a recent visit to Bukedi Subregion to assess the Parish Development Model programme, urged local leaders to first reach a consensus at the district level before he makes a final decision.

As divisions persist, it remains uncertain whether the Vice President's involvement will provide clarity or further deepen the dispute.