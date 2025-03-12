Uganda Deploys Special Forces to Pacify South Sudan

Uganda intervened in South Sudan in 2013 and 2016 to support President Kiir's government, protect nationals, stabilize the region, and safeguard infrastructure amid ongoing civil conflict

Uganda has deployed soldiers from the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) to South Sudan as part of "Operation Mlinzi wa Kimya", a mission aimed at stabilising the region amid a growing security crisis.

This follows a series of violent incidents, including a deadly attack on a South Sudanese military garrison.

"UPDF soldiers Commandos have arrived in Juba to support the South Sudan People's Defence Forces in their efforts to restore peace and security in the region. Operation Mlinzi wa Kimya has begun. God bless UPDF!" General Muhoozi Kainerugaba posted on social media early Tuesday mornin.

The escalation of violence comes in the wake of an attack on a military base in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, on March 4, which left General Majur Dak Thel and several officers dead.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit called the incident a serious security breach, noting that the attack contradicted previous assurances from First Vice President Riek Machar that no such assault would take place.

The military garrison, attacked by forces from the Sudan People's Liberation Army-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO), had been under pressure for weeks.

Despite efforts to negotiate with the attackers, including a direct appeal from Machar, the base was overwhelmed.

Kiir confirmed that the UN's rescue mission to evacuate stranded soldiers was met with gunfire, resulting in the downing of one helicopter and the tragic crash-landing of another on March 7.

The crash killed Gen. Majur Dak Thel and his officers, though one pilot and a crew member survived.

In the context of these events, the UPDF's intervention is seen as crucial in supporting the South Sudanese government's efforts to maintain stability.

The UPDF's presence is expected to help bolster the capabilities of the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) as they confront mounting challenges from armed factions threatening the peace process.

Despite these setbacks, Kiir has reiterated his government's commitment to peace, urging citizens to remain calm and reject retaliatory violence.

Uganda's role, as part of regional peace-building efforts, continues to be critical in stabilizing South Sudan and ensuring the protection of civilians amid this ongoing conflict.

Uganda has intervened militarily in South Sudan twice, notably in 2013 and 2016.

In 2013, Uganda sent soldiers to support President Salva Kiir's government after civil war broke out between Kiir's and Riek Machar's factions.

The UPDF's mission was to protect Ugandan nationals, stabilize the situation, and safeguard vital infrastructure.

In 2016, Uganda intervened again when fighting erupted in Juba between Kiir's forces and those loyal to Machar, providing protection for foreign nationals and assisting in evacuations.

Uganda's involvement in South Sudan has been driven by security and economic interests, aiming to prevent further regional instability.