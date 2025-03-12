Kenya: Wetang'ula Stresses Accountability As MPs Slated to Elect New House Committees Leadership

Nairobi — The National Assembly's sessional and departmental committees are set to vote in new leadership.

Among the committees in the spotlight is the Budget and Appropriations Committee, which came under scrutiny during the session on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

ODM MPs are poised to take over leadership of several key committees, including Labour, Budget and Appropriations, Regional Integration, Health, and Trade.

Allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the National Assembly have been removed from key departmental and sessional committees in a purge aimed at strengthening the political alliance between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Among those affected by the reshuffle is Githunguri MP Muthoni Wamuchomba, who has been removed as chairperson of the Constitution Implementation Committee.

Embakasi North MP James Gakuya has also been ousted from his position as chair of the Trade Committee.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula emphasized that committees are the engine of parliamentary work and stated that Members who demonstrate dedication, competence, and accountability in their roles will be prioritized in the new structure.

He urged Members to take their Committee responsibilities seriously, stressing that the effectiveness of the House largely depends on the commitment and performance of its committees in fulfilling their mandates.

Wetang'ula added that the reconstitution process should ensure fairness and inclusivity while maintaining a strong focus on the expertise and contributions of individual members to maximize the House's productivity.

Among the committees whose terms have ended are sessional committees, including the House Business Committee (HBC), Powers and Privileges Committee, Procedure and House Rules Committee, and Members Services and Facilities Committee.

Other committees affected include the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Budget and Appropriations Committee, Public Debt and Privatization Committee, Public Petitions Committee, Committee on Implementation, Committee on Delegated Legislation, Regional Integration Committee, and the National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity Committee, among others.