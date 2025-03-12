Somalia: Somali Govt Shuts Down Dozens of Terrorist-Linked Websites in Ongoing Counterterrorism Efforts

12 March 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Federal Government of Somalia has taken significant action against online platforms linked to Al-Shabaab, a designated terrorist organization, by shutting down 12 websites associated with its operations.

This follows the previous closure of over 30 websites utilized by the extremist group for propaganda, recruitment, and financial support activities.

In addition to the shutdown of these digital platforms, the government has successfully seized critical data and identified key individuals involved in the operation and funding of these websites.

The intelligence gathered will be crucial in facilitating legal and operational actions against those facilitating Al-Shabaab's online presence and activities.

The Somali government's continued efforts to dismantle Al-Shabaab's digital infrastructure are aimed at preventing the dissemination of extremist ideologies, halting the recruitment of new members, and cutting off financial support to the group.

Authorities have also destroyed thousands of pieces of extremist content, including videos and other forms of propaganda, spread across various social media networks.

The operation is part of a broader strategy to combat the misuse of the internet by terrorist organizations.

The relevant government agencies are preparing to target additional websites and online platforms that are being used by Al-Shabaab to further their criminal activities and manipulate public opinion.

The list of websites recently seized includes:

- dhaxalgal.net

- warkiislamka.com

- dhaxalgal.com

- somalimemo24.com

- somalimemo24.net

- radioalfurqaan.co

- dhaxalgalka.info

- faafreeb.com

- faafreeb.net

- faafreeb24.com

- faafreeb24.net

- amirnur.com

This proactive measure underscores the Somali government's commitment to confronting the digital threat posed by Al-Shabaab and its affiliates.

Authorities have expressed confidence that continued efforts in this domain will lead to further disruption of the group's operations, both online and offline, while contributing to the broader fight against terrorism in Somalia and the Horn of Africa region.

