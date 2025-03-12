Somalia: Mayor of Mogadishu, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, Conducts Visit to Key Business Centers to Review Security and City Development

The Mayor of Mogadishu and Chairman of the Banaadir Regional Administration, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Amir, conducted a comprehensive tour of several significant business establishments across the capital this evening.

The visit aimed to assess the current state of security, the progress of infrastructure development, and the overall business climate in the city, underscoring the ongoing efforts to enhance both the safety and prosperity of Mogadishu.

During the visit, Mayor Amir interacted directly with business owners and entrepreneurs, engaging in conversations about their contributions to the city's economic development.

He expressed his gratitude to the business community, emphasizing the essential role that Somali entrepreneurs play in the growth of Mogadishu, both through their investments and the provision of crucial services to the public.

Mayor Amir also took the opportunity to make purchases at several businesses, demonstrating his support for local commerce and reinforcing the importance of fostering a thriving business environment in the city.

The Mayor acknowledged the vital link between a secure environment and successful business activities, emphasizing that the ongoing security measures implemented by the local government have played a significant role in enabling business growth and improving the overall standard of living for residents of Mogadishu.

He highlighted the continued collaboration between the city's administrative leadership and the private sector as essential for achieving sustainable urban development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, Mayor Amir also stressed the significance of maintaining the aesthetic and infrastructural integrity of the city, noting that Somali businesses have become key players in the rejuvenation of the capital's infrastructure.

The city's expanding skyline and improved services stand as a testament to the hard work and commitment of both the government and private sector stakeholders.

Accompanying Mayor Amir on the visit was Brigadier General Abdifitaah Shaaweeye, the Head of the General Division of Security and Intelligence Forces for the Banaadir Region. General Shaaweeye's presence underscored the commitment of the security forces to ensuring the safety and stability of the city, thus allowing businesses to flourish and residents to go about their daily lives without fear.

The joint visit reflects the strong partnership between the local government and business communities, with both parties working together to create a more secure, prosperous, and vibrant Mogadishu.

As the city continues to grow and develop, Mayor Amir reiterated his commitment to fostering a favorable environment for both business growth and community welfare, ensuring that Mogadishu remains on its path toward becoming a modern, thriving metropolis.