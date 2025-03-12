Uganda: Leaders Concerned As Congo Refugee Influx Overwhelms Kyangwali Settlement

Administrators at Kyangwali Refugee Settlement are raising concerns over the increasing number of refugees arriving at the camp, noting that they are receiving over 600 people per day from the Democratic Republic of Congo through the Sebagoro landing site.

They warn that the settlement is becoming congested and that resources are insufficient to support the new arrivals, especially after recent cuts in donor aid from the United States.

Officials are calling on the international community to advocate for peace in the conflict-ridden DRC to curb the refugee crisis.

They also urge the Ugandan government to allocate the available resources efficiently, especially as more NGOs and donors withdraw support, particularly in the health, legal, and education sectors.

Previously, Kyangwali received fewer than 50 refugees daily.

However, since the outbreak of fighting between the M23 rebel group and the Congolese army, arrivals have surged.

By last Friday, the settlement had received 1,063 refugees in just three days. On Sunday, 367 new arrivals were recorded, followed by 517 on Monday, and 600 by mid-morning on Tuesday at the Kagoma reception center.

Due to resource constraints, refugees arriving at Kagoma receive only biscuits until they are fully registered.

At Bukinda, where they are resettled, they are given hot meals, though in limited quantities.

Kodjo Khetiv, head of the UNHCR office in Kyangwali, says the situation is becoming unmanageable.

"The number of refugees coming into the country is overwhelming. Normally, as numbers increase, resources increase. But now, as numbers grow, resources are shrinking," he said.

Kyangwali has a capacity of 200,000 refugees. By the end of February, it had already registered 145,000, raising fears that continued arrivals at the current rate could lead to overcrowding.

"If these numbers persist, we don't know how we will manage. We appeal for support," Khetiv added.

Uganda's total refugee population has risen from 1.5 million to 1.7 million.

Stakeholders fear that if the U.S. maintains its funding restrictions, more NGOs will withdraw, worsening the crisis.

Several organizations in Kyangwali have already shut down, raising concerns about the future of refugee support programs.

Noeline Nakimuli, a UNHCR official, confirmed that the most affected sectors are health, education, and legal services.

"Save the Children has pulled out, affecting the education sector. Over 30,000 children lack birth certificates. There is no organization advocating for gender-based issues or access to justice. The health center is also overwhelmed, and many refugees fall sick due to the conditions," she said.

Robert Kwesiga, Secretary General of the Uganda Red Cross Society, urged the government to be prudent in resource allocation.

"Uganda must be mindful of how it uses its resources. They should be directed where they are most needed. However, as the Red Cross, we will continue seeking funding to support refugees," he assured.

Belgian Ambassador to Uganda, Hugues Chantry, warned of tough times ahead for sub-Saharan Africa and advised countries like Uganda to prepare for prolonged challenges.

"We don't see the situation changing soon, so it's crucial that we plan accordingly. We will continue looking for funding," he noted.

Leaders are urging the international community to push for peace in the DRC to enable refugees to return home and live dignified lives.

"We implore the international community to advocate for peace in Congo so these people can return home," Kwesiga appealed.

The leaders made these calls during the official commissioning of a Women and Youth Centre constructed by the Uganda Red Cross Society in Kyangwali.

The center aims to help refugees, particularly women and youth, start small businesses and gain skills for self-reliance amid declining donor aid.

"As the Red Cross, we believe this is the way forward. Now women and youth can acquire skills and do business. We had hoped to fully equip the center, but resource shortages hindered us. Once we secure more funding, we will expand its facilities," Kwesiga assured.

In addition to the center, the Red Cross is also constructing homes for elderly refugees and child-headed families to improve their living conditions in the settlement.