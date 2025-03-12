Nigeria: Court Rules March 17 On Alleged Forceful Retirement of Over 400 Police Officers

12 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Abuja — A National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, slated March 17, 2025, to deliver ruling on a suit by over 400 police officers who were allegedly forcefully retired from the Nigeria Police Force, NPF.

The suit was filed by Courses 18, 19 and 20 (Force entrants) of the Police Academy.

The litigants brought the suit through eight of their representatives: ACP Chinedu Emengaha, ACP Victor Chilaka, ACP Egwu Otu, CSP Sylvester Ebosele, CSP Sunday Okuguni, CSP Asuquo Inyang, CSP Kalu Chikozie and CSP Adetu Omoteso.

They alleged that they were unlawfully retired from service, without recourse to the due process of the law, stressing that they have not attained the mandatory retirement age.

Defendants in the matter are the Police Service Commission, PSC; Inspector General of Police, IGP, and Force Secretary, Nigeria Police.

At the resumed proceeding in the matter, yesterday, counsel to the claimants, Chief Goddy Uche, SAN, decried that the suit was pending before the court when police authorities not only reduced the rank of some of the litigants, but retired them from service.

He noted that the 2nd and 3rd defendants failed to send any legal representation to the court for the proceeding.

However, Justice R. Haastrup told the claimants that the ruling which was initially fixed for the day, was not ready.

She asked the parties to return to the court on the next adjourned date, for the ruling.

