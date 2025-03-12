Nigeria: Splitting Communities Into Small Autonomous Areas, Source of Crises in Igbo Land - Igbo Leaders

ENUGU -THE balkanization of peaceful existing communities into small units as autonomous communities is one major source of communal crisis in many Igbo communities. Indeed, all the communal crises in Igbo land could be traced to land disputes or after effect of balkanization of communities; either rejection of the action by some kindred or struggle over who becomes the monarch of the new autonomous community. This has pitched families, brothers and sisters against each other leading to lingering enmity.

Except Anambra State, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states have autonomous community system. In Anambra, the administration of late Chinweoke Mbadinuju introduced it and created some autonomous communities but the administration of Dr. Chris Ngige abolished it and the ones created were annulled. The beneficiaries headed to court and they lost out after many years in court. For the states that indulged in it, it has generated more crises than peace, in some cases they end up in the courts. In Enugu State, some communities are currently in serious crises over autonomous community issue, especially the choice of who becomes the monarch.

It is a ploy by Govs to weaken united clans for political gain -Abia monarch

The paramount ruler of Abiriba Ancient Kingdom, Abia State, Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu, Enachoken Abiriba, frowns at autonomous community system, describing it as a ploy by governors to weaken strong and united communities so they would no longer stand in unity to resist or challenge their arbitrary tendencies. He also described it as alien to the traditional Igbo custom. He said money bags jostling to become kings collude with governors to divide communities.

"This is a very unfortunate situation. I don't know where the governors got this idea of autonomous community from. I know of one small village they divided into four and called them autonomous communities. The whole idea is to cause confusion in communities so that the people will be quarreling and no longer speak with one voice, and they won't be able to resist such governors' excesses. This is a ploy by the governors to weaken a strong and united people," the monarch said.

He advised against the balkanization of communities in the name of development.

"The beauty of Abiriba system is that we are still bound together. We have a lot of advantages, and we are retaining what we are as a people. The traditional things we do are still binding us together. Everywhere we go, we show good example of autonomous community.

"For instance, Nkporo, a neighbouring community, had eight villages originally but now split into 12-14 autonomous communities, while Abiriba that had 17 villages in the beginning, is still one ancient kingdom till date."

Enachoken cautioned money bags desperate for power to stop colluding with governors to split their communities into small units so they could be made traditional rulers and desecrating the traditional institution.

"Individuals also push for autonomous communities so that they can be made traditional rulers. Like what we see in films, money bags get to the villages and buy some people over so they can be elected traditional ruler. How can you elect a traditional ruler? Traditional rulers are born and not elected, and they are close to the soil.

"Look at the autonomous communities. Most of them don't have good people as traditional rulers. Some may be rich but not noble."

The monarch also decried the bastardization of the traditional institution by some individuals who claim to be clergy and at the same time want to become royal fathers.

"Again, some pastors now want to be traditional rulers. The traditional institution in Igbo land is now messed up. It is difficult to find pure blue blood on the throne. We have many cash-and-carry monarchs."

It stalls development, causes strife between brothers -Azumara

The President-General of Nzuko Ukwu Ngwa Ukwu autonomous community in Isiala Ngwa North Council Area of Abia State agrees with the views of the Abiriba monarch, adding that autonomous community stalls rather than promotes development with the strife among brothers and villages that usually trails it. He said in some cases some compounds were divided into two different communities leading to crisis between brothers and sisters.

"In Abia State, existing communities were balkanized between 1999 and 2006. The balkanization continued on a low scale till 2022. Truth be told, the splitting of communities caused more harm than good. It divided the people and also bastardized the age long culture and tradition of the people.

"In many places, disputes arose over the control of markets, streams, rivers and other revenue sources for the rural people because boundaries were not properly delineated. The traditional institution was also bastardized as all manners of people aspired to become royal fathers. Thus, the dignity and respect accorded the traditional rulers, was compromised. The major problem was that there weren't clear criteria for the creation of new autonomous communities. There is a place where a man and his nephew became traditional rulers of two different autonomous communities, and they were living not more than 500 metres apart.

"The havoc done by the balkanization of communities in many states of the South-East constituted obstacles to unity, peace, community development efforts and progress for which Igbo people are known. Governors should set up judicial panels to review the processes which led to the balkanization of the old autonomous communities. Most of those who were created arbitrarily should be abolished and returned to where they were carved out from. The chieftaincy disputes associated with the balkanization of communities has destroyed the cohesion of once peaceful people and the respect accorded to the traditional institution has since been watered down. The governors should carry out a comprehensive reform to restore the dignity of the traditional institution and enhance the unity of the people," Azumara submitted.

Autonomous community attracts development not crisis -Ebonyi monarch

The traditional ruler of Nkaliki Unuhu autonomous community; Ezeogo Sunday Oketa has a different view. He supports the creation of autonomous communities, saying they attract grassroots development. He said those kicking against it are enemies of progress. According to him, it has brought development in Ebonyi State, as Governor Francis Nwifuru is currently constructing two kilometers of road in all the autonomous communities and building a storey building for all the traditional rulers in the state.

"I support the creation of more autonomous communities. It brings development and draws government closer to the people. In Ebonyi State today, the governor is building two kilometers of road in all autonomous communities in the state and also building a storey building for the traditional rulers. If two kilometers of road should be constructed and completed in all the communities then problem of rural roads have been tackled.

"I don't think it bring crisis, rather it attracts more dividends of democracy for the communities. It trickles development down to the hinterlands. Again, if the Federal Government wants to create more LGAs, they will look at the number of autonomous communities. So, we have many benefits. We should encourage more autonomous communities and elect good traditional rulers; where the problem lies is when somebody tries to impose himself on the people as their Ezeogo and the majority of the community resist him," Oketa explained.