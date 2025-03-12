Africa: Why Africa's Tech Revolution Must Include Women

guest column

The other day, I walked into my local salon for a quick wash, only to find my hairdresser too busy. She was not with another client—no, she was adjusting her ring light, perfecting a selfie of her latest hairstyle for her Instagram business page. “Give me a second,” she said. This post will bring in new customers.”

Welcome to modern entrepreneurship, where a hairstylist’s most valuable tool isn’t just her hands or products—it’s her phone. And she’s right. The beauty business has moved online, and those who aren’t digitally savvy are being left behind.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Jemima Atieno lost her hairdressing business as clients moved online. According to Reuters, she regained it through Braiding Nairobi, a popular app connecting hairdressers with customers.

The Digital Gender Gap: More Than Just Access

Women remain locked out of the very opportunities that could transform their lives. And here’s the kicker: It’s not just about access. Will digital tools make a difference for women in villages where smartphones are still a luxury and data costs are crippling?

According to Prof. Caroline Wamala Larsson, an Associate Professor of Gender studies at Stockholm University and Director of SPIDER, "Gender equality in digital development isn’t just about ‘counting women’—it’s about designing technology that actively includes them. Depending on how we integrate mobile technology into society, it can either deepen inequalities or become a tool for empowerment. Developers must collaborate with sociologists and gender scholars to ensure inclusive solutions that work for everyone."

Women in Sub-Saharan Africa are 32% less likely than men to use mobile internet. In Nigeria, the gender gap in mobile money usage is a staggering 46%, shutting women out of financial tools meant to empower them. Women's lack of digital access stifles growth and leaves millions struggling, much like Noah building the ark without tools—unprepared for the rising tide of the digital age.

And yet, every International Women’s Day, we hear the same speeches: “We must accelerate action.” “We must bridge the digital divide.” All good intentions, but let’s be honest—if fine words could close gender gaps, Kenya would have as many female coders as it has boda bodas on Nairobi’s streets.

Change Is Happening

Despite the challenges, women across Africa are proving that, with the right support, they can break through digital barriers.

In Kenya, AkiraChix is making an impact by providing young women with technical training, mentorship, and career development opportunities in technology.

Egypt has made noticeable progress in bridging the gender gap in higher education for STEM fields. Girls represent 52% of all students joining public and private universities in Egypt.

Southern Africa is also making strides, with organisations like GirlHype in South Africa—a non-profit that empowers disadvantaged young women and girls to connect to the digital world, learn how to write code, and build a career in tech.

To build an inclusive digital economy, Africa must expand scholarships, create women-friendly tech hubs, and ensure safer online spaces.

Tackling Barriers Head-On

We must address the root barriers if we truly want African women to be part of the continent’s digital future. Smartphones must be affordable in big cities and rural areas where many women still rely on basic feature phones. Tech education must start early because waiting until university is like trying to fill a leaking bucket—the pipeline is already broken. And digital spaces must be safe—because inclusion means nothing if women are driven offline by harassment and abuse. According to UNESCO, only 30% of Sub-Saharan African women who enroll in higher education choose STEM-related fields, and even fewer graduate into tech careers. The gender gap starts early—boys are more likely to be encouraged to pursue science and technology, while girls face cultural barriers that push them toward traditional roles.

Initiatives like The Pathway to Change: Towards Gender Justice in STEM Research in Africa (GeJuSTA) tackle systemic barriers and promote inclusivity in STEM through research, mentorship, and policy across South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, and Zambia. However, without significant policy shifts, these efforts remain limited. ICT Policy & Regulation - Institutional Strengthening (iPRIS) is driving change by boosting the capacities of African telecom regulators across 43 countries through peer-to-peer learning with African and European counterparts. By strengthening regulatory expertise and fostering collaboration, iPRIS plays a crucial role in bridging the digital divide and paving the way for Africa's more inclusive digital economy.

Economic Growth Depends on Women

As World Bank President Ajay Banga said during the 2024 World Bank meetings, economic empowerment is about lifting women and entire communities. “When we increase women’s economic participation, it not only boosts the global economy but also strengthens families and communities,” he emphasised.

The truth is, the digital divide isn’t just about infrastructure—it’s about power. If women aren’t part of the conversation, they’ll be locked out of the future. And that’s not just bad for women—it’s bad for business, bad for innovation, and bad for Africa’s development. Studies show that closing the digital gender gap could add $700 billion to low- and middle-income economies over the next five years. Yet, in Sub-Saharan Africa, women remain 32% less likely than men to use mobile internet.

It’s like a nyama choma joint with no kachumbari—dry, disappointing, and missing something essential. Africa’s digital future must be built for everyone.