Addis Abeba — The Tigray Peace and Security Bureau has rejected the interim administration's suspension of three senior military commanders, stating that the decision "does not follow institutional procedures and law" and was taken because "practical action against criminals had begun."

The Tigray Interim Administration announced the suspension of Major General Yohannes Woldegiyorgis, Major General Masho Beyene, and Brigadier General Migbey Haile in letters signed by Interim Administration President Getachew Reda on March 11.

The letters accused the officers of engaging in activities that "deviate from government decisions" and risk "dragging the region into internal conflict." Their actions, the letters stated, "lead our entire people, our youth into chaos" and contribute to internal divisions within the security forces, leading to their removal "until systematic discussions can be held."

The Peace and Security Bureau, however, dismissed the decision, stating that Getachew Reda was "dismissing those he did not appoint." The Bureau further emphasized that "not only is the individually taken action unacceptable, but it undermines efforts to control crime and protect the public." It also stated that "the ongoing efforts to enforce the law and uphold the constitution will continue with increased focus."

Similarly, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), led by Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), condemned the suspension as unlawful, stating that "the conspiracy to dismantle the Tigray army has escalated to a high and dangerous level." The party referred to Getachew Reda as "the former President" and criticized him for acting beyond his authority, adding that the suspension "has no basis and cannot be implemented."

The TPLF's statement also emphasized that "the army's chain of command should not be interrupted." It added that "suspending military leaders increases vulnerability and undermines Tigray's sovereignty and the people's security."

During a press briefing yesterday, Getachew Reda reiterated that "the Tigray Defense Forces should not be used as a tool for groups seeking power." He warned that certain military actions are "undermining the Pretoria Agreement" and raising concerns about "the unity of the Tigrayan people."

He further emphasized that "the military cannot change a government" and that leadership transitions should take place "through systems and laws." However, he noted that the "forcible removal of district and sub-district leaders" by military actors--who have reportedly "demanded officials hand over their stamps"--demonstrates that some forces are "operating beyond their responsibilities."

Salsay Weyane Tigray, an opposition party operating in Tigray, has also accused the TPLF and its loyalists of "a campaign of brutal domestic repression" and claimed that an "illegal and draconian martial law" imposed by certain military commanders is "terrorizing the civilian population."

The opposition party further alleged that the "systematic dismantling of legitimate government institutions" was worsening tensions and called on the international community to investigate and ensure accountability.

The suspension of the military commanders comes after the Tigray Interim Administration had previously ordered an immediate halt to a military movement it described as unauthorized. In a statement issued on Saturday, March 8, the administration warned that any action taken "without government knowledge is prohibited." It alleged that a group, acting under the "pretext of 'decision of military leadership' to gain power," had mobilized forces outside formal command structures.

In a letter addressed to General Tadesse Werede, Vice President of the Tigray Interim Administration and Head of the Peace and Security Cabinet, the administration stated that "mobilizing units in various localities while claiming military leadership or other authority" was an act that "destroys order, pushes our people into conflict, weakens our security forces, and brings lawlessness." It further warned that such actions "leave us vulnerable to enemies, bringing absolutely no benefit whatsoever."

The division within the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) between factions led by Debretsion Gebremichael and Interim Administration President Getachew Reda has intensified since elements of the Tigray military forces announced their decision to dissolve and restructure the interim administration.

In response, the interim administration accused the leaders of making "a clear announcement of a coup," stating that their actions "deviate from their mission" and could "jeopardize the Pretoria Agreement." It warned that such moves threaten stability and undermine efforts to maintain order in the region.