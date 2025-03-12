Ethiopia: News - Somali Regional State Denies Corruption Allegations, Dismisses Claims As 'False' and Part of 'Defamation Campaign'

The Somali Regional State Communication Affairs Bureau has refuted claims by the Somali Federalist Party regarding alleged corruption and stalled infrastructure projects, calling the allegations "false" and part of a "defamation campaign."

In a letter sent to Addis Standard, the Bureau stated that accusations of "project delays and corruption" do not reflect the reality on the ground. It dismissed allegations of misused or unaccounted-for public funds, asserting that tenders were "transparently published" and awarded through a competitive process.

The Somali Federalist Party had claimed that "large sums allocated for development initiatives" were misused or lost to corruption, citing instances where contractors were allegedly paid in full for unfinished projects. It specifically pointed to the Kebri Dehar Clean Drinking Water Project, claiming it "remains unimplemented" despite a 520-million-birr budget, and alleged that funds for the Jigjiga city administration building were "unaccounted for." The party also stated that the second phase of Jigjiga's water supply project, worth 1.36 billion birr, had not been completed, leaving residents dependent on expensive private water vendors.

Additionally, the party claimed that roads in the Shinile, Korahe, and Jarar zones were left "partially constructed or entirely unbuilt" despite full payment to contractors. It also alleged that a bridge project in the Qubi district was abandoned, later destroyed by flooding, and that the local community "was forced to rebuild the bridge through personal contributions."

In response, the Bureau stated that the Kebri Dehar water project had reached "52% completion" and that the contract was awarded through "a transparent bidding process" published in Addis Zemen newspaper. It also rejected claims about the Qubi Bridge Project, stating that it is a federal initiative assigned to the region for oversight. "Necessary preparations have been completed, and construction will begin soon," it said. The Bureau further dismissed accusations that "full payment had been made" for unfinished road projects in the Shinile, Korahe, and Jarar zones, stating that "no contractor has received full payment for an unimplemented project."

Regarding road construction, the Bureau asserted that "no road project in the mentioned areas has been undertaken by the Regional Government," contradicting claims that regional funds were allocated and misused. It added that the 7 km asphalt road from Dire Dawa to Shinile is a federal project and has reached "95% completion." "The project will be inaugurated soon, and anyone can verify the progress on the ground," it said.

The Bureau emphasized that in recent years, the regional government has implemented a "transparent tendering process," ensuring that contracts are awarded competitively through official channels, including government portals and Addis Zemen newspaper.

According to the Bureau, the report is part of a coordinated effort to "create suspicion between the people and the government" and undermine ongoing development efforts in sectors such as health, education, clean water, urban development, and road construction. "Despite these baseless allegations, the government remains committed to enhancing the economic, social, and political benefits of the regional community," the statement said.