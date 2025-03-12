Ethiopia: On International Women's Day: Stand With Muslim Girls Denied Education in Axum

opinion

Addis Abeba — As the world unites to celebrate International Women's Day, we must confront the stark and heartbreaking reality for 159 Muslim female students in Axum, Tigray region. For an appalling 120 days, these girls have been unjustly denied access to education, facing not only systemic discrimination but also intimidation and psychological harm at the hands of educational authorities. This egregious violation of their rights--rooted in a discriminatory hijab ban - reflects a chilling disregard for the principles of equality, human rights, and educational access that should be afforded to every child, regardless of their religious identity.

The actions of Axum's educational authorities are not merely missteps; they represent a deliberate and systemic violation of the rights of Muslim girls. By imposing a hijab ban, these leaders have failed in their fundamental duty to uphold the education and well-being of all students. Instead of promoting an inclusive and supportive environment, they have fostered a culture of intimidation, signaling to these students that their religious identity is unwelcome within the educational space.

Reports emerging from the community indicate that these girls have faced threats and harassment simply for attempting to attend school while wearing their hijabs. Intimidation tactics reportedly include verbal abuse from school officials, fearmongering that implies dire consequences for those who refuse to comply with the hijab ban, and even instances of physical intimidation. Such behavior is utterly reprehensible--showcasing a failure of empathy and accountability in an educational context that warns against violence and discrimination.

This environment not only stifles their academic pursuits but also inflicts deep psychological harm. The incessant fear of retaliation breeds anxiety and distress among these young women, undermining their confidence and sense of agency. Instead of an educational journey characterized by growth and exploration, they are trapped in a cycle of shame and isolation, carrying the heavy burden of being unreasonably ostracized based on their identity.

Such actions are startlingly at odds with the commitments to human rights outlined in both Ethiopia's constitution and international treaties, which guarantee every person the right to education and freedom from discrimination. The systematic violation of these girls' rights must provoke outrage and indignation, demanding urgent accountability from those in power who have failed to protect them.

A Disgraceful Silence

In the shadow of these ongoing violations, the role of the Ethiopian Ministry of Women and Social Affairs stands in stark contrast to its proclaimed mission of protecting women's rights. In a situation where the most vulnerable members of society desperately need advocacy and support, the ministry has remained conspicuously silent. This silence is nothing short of a betrayal--a profound failure to engage in preventing human rights abuses that have lasting implications for the health, education, and dignity of these girls.

By not intervening or even issuing a statement condemning the hijab ban, the ministry has neglected its responsibility to uphold the rights of these students. Many of these girls already bear emotional scars from the Tigray conflict--a trauma compounded by their current exclusion. The ministry's continued inaction sends a resounding message: that the rights of Muslim women and girls are secondary, beneath the ministry's priorities, and unworthy of protection.

This lack of advocacy reflects not only a failure of leadership but also an alarming disregard for the psychological well-being of these students. Instead of serving as a champion of their rights, the Ministry has allowed a toxic environment to flourish unchecked, where discrimination is normalized, and the rights of religious minorities are overlooked. By failing to protect these girls, the ministry has betrayed its core values and undermined any credibility it may have as a defender of women's rights in Ethiopia.

A Call to End Discrimination in Schools

Immediate action is necessary to address this situation. A unified stance must be taken in condemning the violations committed against these young women.

The first and most urgent measure is the immediate reinstatement of the affected students. Educational authorities must lift the hijab ban without delay and ensure these students can return to school free from intimidation or harassment. Their right to education must be upheld, and administrative leaders must create a safe and inclusive learning environment for all.

Additionally, authorities must provide psychological counseling and support services to help the affected students cope with the trauma and emotional distress they have endured. Addressing the consequences of such systemic discrimination requires a comprehensive approach that acknowledges their unique experiences and challenges.

Accountability is also essential. A thorough investigation should be conducted into the actions of the educational authorities in Axum. Individuals responsible for intimidation or discrimination must be held accountable to prevent future violations and uphold the principles of justice and fairness.

The Ministry of Women and Social Affairs must break its silence and take a proactive role in advocating for these students. Issuing a public statement condemning the hijab ban would be a critical first step, followed by the implementation of initiatives aimed at protecting and advancing the rights of women and girls in Ethiopia, particularly those in marginalized communities.

Furthermore, local organizations, community leaders, and activists must come together to provide resources and support to the affected students. Advocacy efforts should focus on amplifying their voices and ensuring that their rights are recognized and safeguarded within the educational system.

Conclusion

The situation faced by the Muslim female students in Axum encapsulates a heartbreaking crisis where education, identity, and safety collide. As we reflect on the significance of International Women's Day, we must not only celebrate progress but also confront the regressive actions that threaten the rights of vulnerable groups. The systemic discrimination and intimidation experienced by these girls demand urgent and immediate action from educational authorities and the government.

Let us stand firm for justice. We must advocate for a future where every girl--regardless of her faith or background--can pursue her education freely, proudly, and without fear of persecution. It is only through collective action and unwavering support that we can ensure that the principles of equality and inclusivity are truly upheld. AS

Mohammedawel Hagos is a doctoral candidate at Mekelle University and a lecturer at Worabe University.